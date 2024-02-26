Quectel Showcases 5G IoT Innovation at MWC Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024, where it will showcase its IoT solutions alongside collaborations with industry-leading partners.





With a focus on IoT modules, antennas and services, Quectel will be showcasing the diverse capabilities of 5G technology and demonstrate its significant role in improving daily functions and user experiences across various sectors through a series of customer demonstrations. Attendees to MWC Barcelona will have the opportunity to explore the latest in 5G module technology, as well as a comprehensive selection of Quectel modules, encompassing Smart modules, GNSS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Satellite modules, complemented by corresponding antennas.

Quectel will also be introducing the Quectel RG255G, a 5G RedCap MediaTek-based module. The module, which is the world’s first 5G modem-RF system-on-chip (SoC), features MediaTek’s 5G RedCap UltraSave capability which results in 60% lower power consumption compared to existing 4G IoT modems, 70% lower power consumption compared to 5G extended mobile broadband (eMBB) modems and an additional 10% power saving with Release 17 power saving features enabled.

In addition, Quectel will unveil a new portfolio of Wi-Fi 7 modules that are ideal for PC OEMs looking to support Wi-Fi 7 in their devices’ connectivity technology options. The expanded Quectel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 modules range includes the Quectel NCM825, NCM825A, NCM835, NCM865 and NCM865A. All of the new modules offer support for Intel and AMD x86 platforms and Qualcomm’s SC8380XP Windows on Snapdragon (WoS) platforms.

“We’re thrilled to be at MWC Barcelona once again, showcasing not only best of Quectel modules and antennas, but also some of the innovative technologies that our products enable,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Our presence at MWC Barcelona 2024 together with our customers’ applications is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our customers’ trust in us to lead the way in 5G technology.”

Attendees to the show will be able to experience the following demonstrations on the Quectel stand:

Teltonika 5G Router: In collaboration with Teltonika, Quectel is proud to display the new Teltonika 5G Router. This state-of-the-art router, highlighted by an impressive display panel provided by the client, represents a leap forward in high-speed, reliable internet connectivity for both commercial and residential applications. MikroTik Chateau 5G Router: Quectel and MikroTik have teamed up to present the Chateau 5G Router, a device that epitomizes the fusion of sophisticated design and powerful 5G connectivity. It’s designed to cater to the growing demand for faster and more reliable home and office internet solutions with a quad-core ARM CPU , strong dual-chain dual-band wireless, 5x Gigabit Ethernet ports, powerful and durable built-in antenna, Linux container app support and 4×4 MIMO for the lower frequency range. Broadcast Sports International: 5G MT-UHD: Quectel and Broadcast Sports International (BSI) showcase the 5G MT-UHD, an advanced 5G-enabled broadcasting tool that opens new horizons for live sports and events coverage. This collaboration highlights the transformative impact of 5G in the media and broadcasting industry. Monitair MonAir-CO2: This unique environmental sensor is equipped with the advanced Quectel EG915U LTE Cat1bis module and YC0002AA antenna, making it a one-of-a-kind 4G battery-operated device capable of meticulously tracking CO2, temperature, humidity, COV, NOX, and noise levels. CellBox Air 5G mmWave Radio Unit: Quectel and Microamp Solutions are teaming up to demonstrate the Cellbox Air 5G mmWave Radio Unit, a system that connects to the Distributed Unit (DU) through the O-RAN 7.2x interface and features an integrated Massive MIMO antenna array. This setup provides extensive coverage, rendering it an ideal option for both indoor and outdoor industrial applications. PayEye eyePOS 3 – The world’s only terminal to support iris and facial biometrics fusion and all types of cashless payments – card, contactless (NFC) and mobile, featuring the QUECTEL SC668S-EM. Consenz Head-up Display – Equipped with the Quectel SC680A module, this cost-effective retrofit Head-Up Display (HUD) solution from Consenz enhances driving safety. It offers a Head-Up Display that helps drivers maintain their focus on the road, a dash cam for detecting and recording objects, and a driver cam to ensure attentiveness and seatbelt usage. ZCS Lawn Mower Robot: The ZCS autonomous lawn mower robot, powered by the Quectel LG69T Series module, an automotive grade dual-band multi-constellation GNSS module integrating DR/RTK, demonstrates the future of smart, connected landscaping. This robotic solution emphasizes efficiency, precision, and IoT connectivity, showcasing how GNSS technology can revolutionize garden maintenance.

Alongside these applications, Quectel will also be showcasing Particle‘s newly launched “multi-radio” portfolio at the show, comprising the MSoM system-on-module, Muon development board, and Monitor M industrial equipment gateway, powered by Quectel modules.

These offerings are distinguished by their versatile backhaul options—Wi-Fi, LTE, NTN satellite, and LoRaWAN—augmented with additional radios for peer-to-peer connections, such as BLE 5.3 and sub-GHz for LoRa. Particle’s vision of “it works everywhere” will be on display, demonstrating a seamless operation across diverse environments, supported by our behind-the-scenes efforts in product development and strategic commercial relationships.

As part of the Quectel stand, Ikotek, a leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM), will be demonstrating several end device applications including a 7-inch Android powered telematic control unit (TCU) specifically designed for motorcycles that uses a Bluetooth handlebar controller – developed by Carpe Iter. In addition, a modern 5G-indoor CPE, developed by Infinite Clouds WLL will be showcased at the booth. The device is based on Qualcomm chipset, offering high data throughputs of up to 4.0 Gbps via 5G networks.

Finally, Acceleronix, a global IoT solutions and services enablement provider primarily focused on serving OEMs and enterprises, will be taking part in MWC for the first time as part of the Quectel stand. Providing edge-device management software, Connectivity as a Service, vertical software and mobile applications, Acceleronix solutions are designed to activate and manage all aspects of IoT products, from development to data-management and visualization.

Attendees can visit the Quectel booth in Hall Five, stand 5A19 at MWC Barcelona 2024 to experience these innovations first-hand and to discuss how 5G technology can revolutionize their businesses and everyday life.

