Quectel Launches Wi-Fi HaLow Module to Address Extensive Indoor and Outdoor IoT Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of its FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module, providing long range data transmission, low power consumption, less complexity as well as improved penetration through walls and other obstructions for a wide range of IoT applications.





Adopting IEEE 802.11ah wireless networking protocol, also known as Wi-Fi HaLow, operating in the license-exempt Sub-1 GHz range, the FGH100M module meets the unique requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT) with its Sub-1 GHz signal coverage, allowing users to control IoT devices in one kilometer radius. It provides ten times the range of traditional Wi-Fi, making it suited for both indoor and outdoor IoT scenarios such as home and industrial automation, smart agriculture, smart city, smart building, warehouse, retail store, campus and more.

“Integrating the game-changing Wi-Fi HaLow technology, our FGH100M module will deliver long range and robust Wi-Fi connections without having to sacrifice simplicity and efficiency,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “It is a very powerful complement to our already extensive range of Wi-Fi modules delivering functionality across Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 6E.”

Based on Morse Micro’s MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, the FGH100M is compliant with IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi standard and operates in 850–950 MHz bands with 1/2/4/8 MHz channel width. It features 21 dBm maximum output power and 32.5 Mbps maximum transmission rate.

The FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module enables lower power connectivity than previous Wi-Fi technologies and is able to support coin cell battery devices operating for months or years, which is critical for use cases such as smart sensors and condition monitor. Unlike similar IoT technologies, Wi-Fi HaLow supports native IP and does not require proprietary gateways, controllers, or hubs, which greatly streamlines the installation and reduces operating costs.

With its ultra-compact size of 13.0 mm × 13.0 mm × 2.2 mm, the FGH100M effectively optimizes end-product size and design cost, and fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Additionally, the module provides a wide range of interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, SDIO 2.0, and PWM.

The FGH100M satisfies the latest Wi-Fi requirements for authentication and encryption including WPA3 and AES for over-the-air (OTA) traffic. It also supports SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512 encryption algorithms to better protect transmission data.

Engineering samples of the FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module are available now. To learn more about Quectel’s FGH100M, please visit Quectel at Embedded World 2023, Hall 3, Booth 318.

