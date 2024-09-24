Quectel Launches QLM29H Series GNSS Receiver, Combining High-Precision Localization With Easy Integration

STUTTGART, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the Quectel QLM29H range of dual-band, multi-constellation receivers. Designed for easy integration, the QLM29H combines the LC29H GNSS module and an integrated GNSS patch antenna to simplify RF design. It supports dual-band L1 and L5 signals, providing excellent multipath mitigation, especially in challenging environments such as urban canyons, where high-precision positioning is critical.









“The Quectel QLM29H range of receivers support use cases from micromobility to agriculture with precise positioning capability,” says Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The QLM29H helps customers adapt or modernize existing designs by enabling them to access dual-band GNSS rather than only L1 signals, provided the legacy product has a simple UART interface. Additionally, the receiver provides customers with the flexibility to use GNSS as a plug-in option, enabling them to choose whether to integrate it based on their specific needs.”

The QLM29H receivers support concurrent reception of global and regional GNSS constellations, such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and NavIC, as well as QZSS and SBAS. The internal LNA, diplexer and SAW filters enhance the receivers’ sensitivity and anti-interference capability. The high-precision positioning capability of the QLM29H makes it perfectly suited for applications such as micromobility, precision agriculture, navigation, insurance telematics, and tractor steering systems and enables easy upgrading of existing legacy L1 only systems that have a spare RS232 port without complete product re-design.

Designed to accelerate time-to-market, the QLM29H offers features including dual frequency support, enhanced accuracy of 1 m in autonomous mode and centimeter level precision in the real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning-capable variant. The dead reckoning (DR) function also helps to ensure the module’s superior positioning performance, even in weak signal areas or when GNSS signals are not available.

Flexible integrations, coupled with radically simplified customer RF design, make the QLM29H appealing to use cases such as tractor steering systems and mining. It also provides an alternative to very expensive ruggedized tablets which were sold to customers with proprietary software and GNSS fully integrated. The QLM29H can, via a simple four wire interface, enable off-the-shelf, standard tablets with open-source software to support GNSS.

Quectel further simplifies product design by offering GNSS modules and antennas, such as the QLM29H, as a pre-integrated package, although customers can buy module and antennas separately if they wish. This helps to accelerate time-to-market and helps to assure the performance of the overall solution.

The Quectel QLM29H is RoHS compliant, has an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C and dimensions of 72.0mm x 57.6mm x 22.3mm.

