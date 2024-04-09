Quectel Introduces Versatile BG95-S5 NTN Satellite Communication Module

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Embedded World – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the Quectel BG95-S5 3GPP non-terrestrial network (NTN) satellite communication module. The module supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT-NTN in the S and L band frequencies for satellite communications. In addition, the multi-mode BG95-S5 supports LTE Cat M1, Cat NB2, eGPRS and integrated GNSS.









With a cost-effective SMT form factor measuring 23.6 mm × 19.9 mm × 2.2 mm, the BG95-S5 is ideal for space constrained use cases that need to be able to access multiple types of network technology. With NTN satellite communication growing in popularity as constellations are built, having the capability to connect via NTN, cellular and GNSS offers significant flexibility for designers. It ensures devices will be able to find connections regardless of their deployment location or whether NTNs are available at the moment of communication.

“This versatile module enables use cases that rely on ubiquitous connectivity to utilize NTNs or LTE Cat M1, Cat NB2, eGPRS or GNSS depending on availability in the deployment location,” says Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The small size and low power consumption offer designers maximized options and we expect to see the BG95-S5 deployed in devices from wireless point of sale equipment to asset management, heavy industry, and wearable devices.”

A further benefit is the module’s low power consumption and extended temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C. For developers and designers, Quectel supports accelerated time-to-market with reference designs, evaluation tools and technical support all available to assist development efforts. Certification procedures are underway for Skylo’s NTN, North American cellular carriers and regulatory certification in Europe, North America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The module shares identical pin assignments with other variants in the BG95 series, facilitating seamless migration for device manufacturers to NTN networks. A comprehensive array of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, and diverse functionalities greatly enhance the module’s versatility, enabling its integration into various M2M applications.

Quectel’s IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

