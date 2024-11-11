Quectel Introduces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Solution Portfolio to Accelerate IoT Innovation at Electronica 2024

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is excited to introduce its most extensive IoT solutions portfolio to date at the prestigious Electronica 2024 exhibition. With more than 155 new products introduced since the previous Electronica event in Munich, Quectel continues to lead the industry by delivering innovative solutions that empower a connected future. Quectel’s latest IoT solutions portfolio showcases a comprehensive range of advanced connectivity options, with new antennas and modules covering 5G, Redcap, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), smart modules, high-precision GNSS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.





According to IoT Analytics, the number of connected IoT devices is expected to grow 13% by end of 2024, from 16.6 billion connected IoT devices at the end of 2023 to 18.8 billion by the end of 2024i. Accordingly, over the last two years, Quectel has strengthened its reputation as a go-to provider for IoT solutions and has expanded its portfolio to include 95 new modules and 58 high-performance antennas that address the wide range of IoT applications, from smart cities and industrial automation to automotive, healthcare, and smart home markets. This impressive growth exemplifies Quectel’s unwavering commitment to advancing connectivity and IoT technology across the globe.

“Our portfolio expansion, with over 155 new products introduced in the last two years, highlights Quectel’s dedication to advancing IoT technology,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO of Quectel Wireless Solutions. “At Electronica 2024 in Munich, our team is excited to guide attendees through our latest modules and antennas, which are crafted to streamline IoT deployments and deliver the connectivity solutions essential for our customers’ success across diverse industries.”

Quectel’s portfolio expansion is in response to the fast-evolving needs of the IoT landscape. With customers requiring increasingly tailored solutions for varied and demanding environments, Quectel’s latest offerings are a testament to the company’s focus on providing high-performance, adaptable solutions.

These solutions are designed to address the diverse needs of IoT applications across industries, enabling seamless connectivity in challenging environments and supporting high-speed, low-latency communication. The expanded antenna lineup ensures reliable signal quality across varied conditions, while the 5G, GNSS, and NTN capabilities allow precise positioning, global reach, and powerful data handling for mission-critical deployments.

The breadth of new modules and antennas ensures that Quectel remains the most versatile and comprehensive IoT solutions provider, offering customers unmatched flexibility across different networks, frequencies, and installation conditions.

Quectel will be exhibiting at Electronica Munich 2024 – attendees can find out more about the full range of Quectel products in Hall B6 on booth number 241. Schedule some time to meet with the team here.

