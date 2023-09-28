Quectel Introduces EM060K-EA LTE-Advanced Cat 6 Module

BELGRADE, Serbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to introduce the EM060K-EA LTE-Advanced Cat 6 module, offered for the EMEA, APAC and Brazil markets. The module, which is available in the M.2 form factor, measuring 30.0mm x 42.0mm x 2.3mm and powered by the Snapdragon® X12 LTE Modem from Qualcomm Technologies Inc, adopts 3GPP Release 12 technology and supports a theoretical peak date rate of 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink. The EM060K-EA can operate in extended temperature ranges from -25 °C to +75 °C, has a dedicated EMEA SKU and features power saving technology to ensure maximised deployment uptime.









Offering LTE-A and UMTS and HSPA+ coverage, the EM060K series has been designed for the global market and covers nearly all tier-one carriers worldwide. The modules include an optional built-in embedded SIM (eSIM) and feature dual SIM single standby (DSSS). The EM060K series is also compatible with Quectel’s EM12 series of Cat 12 modules, its EM160R-GL Cat 16 module and its RM500Q series of 5G modules to facilitate customers’ migrations between different modules.

In addition, the module is embedded with a multi-constellation, high-sensitivity global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver to enable positioning. This capability simplifies product design and provides adopters with faster, more accurate and more reliable positioning capabilities for applications that require this capability. Quectel has specifically tailored the EM060K-EA series for a range of primary applications, encompassing industrial routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial and consumer laptops, as well as digital signage.

“We’re delighted to unveil the Quectel EM060K-EA LTE-A Cat 6 module,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “It is great to be able to introduce this high-performance module that brings LTE-A capability to the EMEA, APAC and Brazil markets. We’re especially pleased to bring customers this combination of high data rate and low power consumption at such a competitive cost. We look forward to supporting our customers’ additional needs for eSIM and GNSS capability within the EM060K series.”

This module boasts a comprehensive suite of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, and a wealth of features. It is designed to cater to a diverse array of applications, including but not limited to industrial routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial laptops, consumer laptops, industrial PDAs, rugged tablet PCs, and digital signage. Additionally, it offers compatibility with USB drivers for Windows, Linux, and Android, with the option for a built-in eSIM, further expanding its versatility.

