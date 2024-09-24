Quectel Highlights Its LG290P Quad-Band GNSS Module and Advanced RTK Solutions Correction Service at Intergeo 2024

STUTTGART, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Intergeo 2024, a world-leading event for geodesy, geoinformation and land management that gathers together experts and visionary minds from all over the world. At the event, Quectel will showcase some of its advanced positioning technologies including the first quad-band GNSS module, the LG290P and the Quectel RTK Correction Service, designed to deliver RTK and GNSS positioning services to Quectel customers.





The LG290P GNSS module is the first available quad-band GNSS module and is designed to deliver high performance for the most demanding applications, ensuring exceptional RTK availability and quality even in challenging environments. The module provides the instantaneous centimeter-level accuracy essential for applications like precision agriculture, robotic lawn mowers, surveying, and personal robots. It also offers exceptional coverage, supporting base stations from greater distances to ensure reliable performance.

The LG290P is a cost-effective, industrial-grade module designed to future-proof applications by supporting all major constellations, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, NavIC, and QZSS, along with SBAS support (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and GAGAN). It also handles advanced satellite-based signals such as PPP-B2b, CLAS (QZSS L6), and Galileo HAS E6, and is capable of receiving L1, L2, L5, and E6 frequency bands.

Quectel’s RTK solutions comprise of RTK modules, antennas, design services and RTK Correction Services, offering exceptional accuracy and reliability with centimeter-level positioning accuracy that outperforms traditional GNSS solutions. By partnering with leading RTK correction service providers, Quectel can deliver tailored solutions optimized for specific applications and locations, simplifying the complexities of RTK for device manufacturers and enabling them to select the best solution for their use case.

The Quectel RTK Correction Services program provides RTK and GNSS positioning services to Quectel customers, offering bundled solutions that include RTK modules, antennas, and RTK correction services. These solutions cater to a wide range of mass market applications, including consumer robotics, sports, automotive, micro-mobility, drones, and smart agriculture.

Additionally, Quectel will showcase a comprehensive range of GNSS-specific antennas, designed to seamlessly integrate with Quectel’s GNSS modules. By sourcing IoT antennas, modules, and certifications from a single supplier, customers can significantly reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market, streamlining the journey from concept to mass production. For more information about Quectel’s GNSS antennas, attendees can visit the Quectel team at Intergeo or explore further details here.

There will be a broad range of demonstrations at the show, highlighting some the appropriate use cases for Quectel modules and antennas, including an e-scooter IoT device, a high precision personal tracking device and a number of automotive applications, alongside some customer demonstrations including;

Finally, Quectel will show a comprehensive portfolio of IoT products, including its 5G, LTE, short range, smart, and automotive modules designed for a wide range of applications including smart cities, smart metering, weather monitoring, automotive, industrial automation, and healthcare.

Quectel’s team of experts will be at the booth to discuss the latest IoT trends and offer insights on how businesses can utilize Quectel’s solutions to foster innovation and enhance efficiency. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience live product demonstrations, providing a hands-on look at the technology.

Attendees can find the Quectel booth in Hall L1​, stand L1.063

