Quectel Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL B Automotive Functional Safety Certifications as Well as ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management System Certification

BELGRADE, Serbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is delighted to announce it has been awarded the ISO 26262:2018 Functional Safety Process Certificate by Bureau Veritas (BV), a trusted and industry-recognized third-party certification body. This milestone confirms that Quectel has successfully established a complete set of robust functional safety management process system in accordance with ISO 26262 standards, providing continuous support for the design and manufacturing of products that adhere to international safety standards.









In addition, Quectel’s LG69T (AB) automotive-grade GNSS module has received certification for meeting the stringent requirements of ISO 26262 ASIL B metrics, which underscores the LG69T (AB)’s ability to fulfill functional safety requirements, positioning it as a dependable solution for global automotive manufacturers and Tier-one suppliers.

Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions, commented, “Securing ISO 26262 certifications marks a significant milestone in Quectel’s commitment to delivering top-tier products and services to the global automotive market. With these certifications, our LG69T (AB) module, and forthcoming products, will play a pivotal role in advancing vehicle safety and the evolution of autonomous driving. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to creating more automotive-grade products that meet safety standards, contributing to the ongoing development of the intelligent driving industry.”

As driving technology progresses to more advanced levels of automation, the number of electronic and electrical systems within vehicles continues to grow. The complexity of software and hardware systems presents additional challenges in functional safety technologies. Selecting components compliant with functional safety standards can assist automotive manufacturers and Tier-one suppliers in improving their product development processes, ultimately ensuring vehicle safety.

Quectel’s LG69T (AB) is an automotive-grade high-precision GNSS positioning module based on the STMicroelectronics Teseo APP platform. When combined with multiple positioning technologies such as Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) and Dead Reckoning (DR), this dual-frequency module can achieve centimeter-level positioning accuracy, nanosecond-level real-time response, and time and position sharing between vehicles.

Moreover, the LG69T (AB) features over 40 safety mechanisms encompassing temperature detection, tracking channel checks, signal quality monitoring, voltage monitoring, antenna monitoring, and more, ensuring continuous monitoring of the module’s health status. Additionally, its high flexibility and configurability allow customization to meet the functional safety requirements of a wide range of application scenarios, according to customer needs.

In addition to obtaining ISO 26262 functional safety process certification, Quectel has earned other crucial certifications, including ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Management System certification which indicates the company’s organizational and engineering processes for cybersecurity are compliant with international standards, as well as ISO 27001 Product Information Security Management System certification, ASPICE CL2, CMMI Level 3, and IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System certification. These certifications underscore Quectel’s focus in providing high-quality, secure, and compliant automotive products and solutions to global partners in the automotive industry.

