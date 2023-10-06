Home Business Wire Quartz Names Thumbtack One of the Best Companies for Remote Workers
The technology company ranks #7 on the list of large companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Thumbtack was named one of Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers. The annual list of Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers was created by Quartz Magazine and Best Companies Group. The technology company ranked seventh on the list.

This global survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in remote work, benefiting the industry’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

“While the whole world is going back to the office, at Thumbtack we’re more committed than ever to cultivating a thriving virtual work environment,” said Jelena Djordjevic, Vice President of People at Thumbtack. “We see the benefits for our employees who get to live and work where they want, and as a company, we benefit by accessing talent from all across the country. We believe where you live has no bearing on the impact you have or the opportunities you receive.”

Companies from across the country entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies for Remote Workers. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

“Our third annual list of the Best Companies for Remote Workers makes it simple for employees who value remote work to find employers who value it, too,” said Heather Landy, Quartz’s Executive Editor. “As we move beyond the pandemic, companies are settling into normal rhythms of remote work. We’re proud to acknowledge workplaces that do this in stand-out ways; they are excellent models for how to engage with remote workers and set them up for success so that they, in turn, can help their employers succeed.”

This year, Thumbtack has also been named one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology™, Fortune’s Best Medium Workplaces™, Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials™, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Bay Area™. The company was also the winner of Transform’s Space Pioneer Award for Workspace Design of the Year and was honored on BuiltIn’s Best Fully Remote Places to Work, and Best Fully Remote Midsize Companies lists.

To learn more about Thumbtack’s culture visit www.thumbtack.com/careers. For more information on Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers program, visit www.QZBestCompanies.com.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 10 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

