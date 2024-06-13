QuantumScape Welcomes Sebastian Schebera to Board of Directors

Schebera brings notable automotive and battery technology expertise to the company as the Volkswagen Group’s newest director on the board

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Schebera, head of strategic partnerships at Volkswagen AG, to its board of directors. Schebera was nominated at the request of the Volkswagen Group of America, QuantumScape’s largest shareholder, and he was elected at QuantumScape’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 11, 2024.





Schebera boasts 20 years of professional experience in the automotive industry, with a focus on operations, strategy, partnerships and investments. Since 2012, Schebera has held various positions within Volkswagen AG and its affiliated companies, currently as its Head of Strategic Partnerships since 2020, and prior to that as Senior Director for Battery Strategy, and before that as a Principal at Volkswagen Consulting for strategic projects in technology and operations. Among other roles, Schebera also represents Volkswagen AG on the European Battery Alliance. Earlier in his career, he was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, and Quality Engineer and Plant Production Manager at Autoliv, a global automotive safety supplier.

Schebera will take one of the Volkswagen Group’s two seats on QuantumScape’s board of directors. He succeeds Jens Wiese, who served on the board since 2021. Wiese stepped off the board to focus on a new venture capital fund that he co-founded, dedicated to sustainable technology investments.

“Sebastian’s extensive first-hand experience with business strategy and partnership management across the automotive sector will be valuable to our ongoing growth plans,” said Jagdeep Singh, QuantumScape co-founder and board chairman. “I extend my personal gratitude to Jens Wiese for his invaluable contributions. Jens was a key member of the Volkswagen Group team that negotiated several partnership agreements with QuantumScape, culminating in the joint venture agreements between our companies.”

“QuantumScape is on the forefront of a technology revolution and has the potential to help reshape the global energy storage landscape at scale,” said Sebastian Schebera. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside the distinguished business leaders and engineers that make up the broader QuantumScape board of directors, and I am eager to join this group and the mission to advance the next era of battery innovations.”

The company’s board of directors consists of 12 members:

Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors at QuantumScape

Brad Buss, former Tesla board member and former CFO of Cypress Semiconductor and SolarCity

JB Straubel, co-founder and former CTO of Tesla, and founder and CEO of Redwood Materials

Jeneanne Hanley, board member at KLA Corporation and former president of E-Systems, Lear Corporation

Susan Huppertz, former chief supply chain officer of Johnson Controls

Dr. Gena Lovett, board member of Trex and AdvanSix and former VP of operations at Boeing

Dipender Saluja, managing director at Capricorn Investment Group

Dr. Jürgen Leohold, former executive director of Group Research at the Volkswagen Group

Frank Blome, CEO of PowerCo, the battery arm of the Volkswagen Group

Sebastian Schebera, head of strategic partnerships at the Volkswagen Group

Prof. Fritz Prinz, co-founder and chief scientific advisor at QuantumScape

Dr. Siva Sivaram, president and CEO at QuantumScape

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology is designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s plans and objectives for future operations and growth, the performance of its technology and its applications, and the potential impacts of the company’s technology, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including due to the building out of high volume processes and otherwise to achieve scale, the achievement of the quality, consistency, reliability, safety, cost and throughput required for commercial production and sale, changes in economic and financial conditions, and other factors, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

