 QuantumScape Appoints Dr. Siva Sivaram President, Strengthening Senior Leadership Team

Brings Extensive High-Volume Production Experience as Company Drives to Commercialize Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Western Digital Corp. and a veteran of the semiconductor and data storage industries, to the newly created role of President.





In this position, Dr. Sivaram will oversee QuantumScape’s technology and manufacturing groups as the company ramps up its transition from R&D to production. Just last week, QuantumScape announced it shipped updated prototype unit cells to automotive customers, locked in on the ~5 amp-hour QSE-5 cell as its target first commercial product, revealed it was working with a prospective launch customer on QSE-5, and completed equipment installation for its new fast separator production process.

“We’re thrilled to have Siva join the team,” said QuantumScape CEO Jagdeep Singh. “There are very few people in the world who have run businesses with extremely high production volumes that also involve complex technologies and sophisticated manufacturing processes, and he is one of them. I’m delighted to work with him to help bring our vision to reality.”

In a statement about his appointment, Dr. Sivaram said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining QuantumScape, the leader in solid-state battery technology. The combination of QuantumScape’s disruptive technology, world-class team, and the massive market for next-gen batteries makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I look forward to helping the company realize its vision.”

Dr. Sivaram brings an exceptional background with both manufacturing expertise and technical depth to QuantumScape, having worked on complex products that have shipped millions of units and generated billions of dollars in revenue annually.

Most recently, Dr. Sivaram has served as the President of Technology and Strategy at Western Digital, a leader in the data storage sector, where he led corporate strategy and technology. Prior to joining Western Digital, Dr. Sivaram was Executive Vice President of Memory Technology at SanDisk. Before that, he founded and headed Twin Creek Technologies, an American manufacturer specializing in novel solar cells and equipment, and held several leadership positions for global technology manufacturers, including Intel and Matrix Semiconductor – the pioneer in 3D semiconductors. Dr. Sivaram holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in materials science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s prospects and the timing of the management change. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, hopes, beliefs, intentions and strategies regarding future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including due to changes in economic and financial conditions and due to other factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and Quarterly Reports and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

For Investors



ir@quantumscape.com

For Media



media@quantumscape.com