QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release 2022 third-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

Starting today, October 12, shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. Please submit questions on this online Q&A platform. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Tuesday, October 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The earnings call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

