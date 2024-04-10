QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Business Results and Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release its 2024 first-quarter business results after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Siva Sivaram, chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.





Starting today, April 10, shareholders can submit questions (here) they would like addressed on the call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Tuesday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

