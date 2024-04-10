Home Business Wire QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Business Results and Webcast
Business Wire

QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Business Results and Webcast

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release its 2024 first-quarter business results after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Siva Sivaram, chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.


Starting today, April 10, shareholders can submit questions (here) they would like addressed on the call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Tuesday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable greater energy density, faster charging and enhanced safety to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.

Contacts

For Investors
ir@quantumscape.com

For Media
media@quantumscape.com

Articoli correlati

Semiconductor Research Corporation Announces 2024 Call for Research, $13.8M in Funding Opportunities

Business Wire Business Wire -
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#connectinginnovators--Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a premier research and workforce development consortium, is announcing the start of solicitation...
Continua a leggere

Gurobi to Launch Free Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Optimization for Data Scientists

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DecisionIntelligence--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, in collaboration with Dr. Joel Sokol, Harold E....
Continua a leggere

Tight Budgets Shape Mainframe Plans Throughout Americas

Business Wire Business Wire -
More enterprises chip away at high costs by modernizing applications, moving to cloud or outsourcing legacy software operations, ISG...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php