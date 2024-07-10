Quantum Xchange Enables Enterprises to Track Progress Toward Post-Quantum Standardization with Dynamic Dashboards

Quantum Security Innovator Responds to Global Need for Enterprise Cryptographic Visibility In Anticipation of NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standard

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Xchange delivering the future of encryption with crypto agility, visibility, and management solutions, today announced the latest release of CipherInsights, the company’s network monitoring, crypto-discovery and risk assessment tool. Version 11.0 includes several new features to pinpoint any weaknesses in enterprise cryptography and ease an organization’s inevitable migration to quantum-safe cryptography, replacing their legacy encryption with Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards to be announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) summer 2024.









Deployed as a passive listener on the network, CipherInsights continuously monitors dozens of cryptographic risk factors in near real time, including quantum-vulnerable cryptography and where encryption is deficient or outright lacking. The sensor-based tool and on-the-wire analysis differs from network visibility and vulnerability scanners in that it scans and analyzes all traffic – even outbound traffic destined for an external host. For its functionality and practicality, CipherInsights is a discovery tool accepted by NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Migration to PQC Project.

NIST highly recommends organizations begin their migration planning with a systems audit and inventory of all quantum-vulnerable cryptography in use throughout the enterprise. From there, risk analysis, prioritization, and remediation efforts can take place. Quantum Xchange has responded, adding advanced dashboards to CipherInsights that capture an organization’s progress towards quantum-safety, prioritized by risk and exposure. On a single screen an organization can quickly determine what encryption is quantum-safe, what is not yet quantum-safe, and what cryptography is currently breakable by hackers using conventional systems.

Further efficiencies found in CipherInsights version 11.0 include new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to ensure seamless integration with established infrastructure and cybersecurity tools, such as Configuration Management Database (CMDB), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) systems. This version update also adds the ability to produce Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM), which is quickly becoming the industry standard for reporting on cryptography used in an organization.

Even more prophetic are the additions of several new data fields to the already robust intelligence gathering and continuous network monitoring capabilities of CipherInsights. Now users can obtain upfront knowledge into which systems will respond well to the new PQCs and what connectivity and functionality will break when PQC standards are introduced to the network. This advanced troubleshooting and risk mitigation feature is certain to save organizations considerable time, resources, and budget on their path to quantum safety.

“We’re extremely proud of the CipherInsights product and its ability to provide in-depth visibility in the cryptographic deficiencies at large government agencies and commercial enterprises,” said Dr. Vincent Berk, Chief Strategist at Quantum Xchange. “The global migration to quantum-safe cryptography will be a major undertaking fraught with uncertainties and unforeseen risks. We’re providing the technologies and real-time insights to navigate these unchartered waters easily and affordably with solutions that meet organizations wherever they are in their cryptographic journey – assess quantum readiness with CipherInsights and deploy quantum remediation with Phio TX.”

For more information on migrating to NIST-standardized PQCs, watch the Quantum Xchange webinar with Bill Newhouse, NIST Cybersecurity Engineer and Migration to PQC Project Co-Lead and download the eBook, The Great Crypto Migration.

Quantum Xchange protects the world’s data in motion from advances in computing and everyday cybersecurity risks. Its award-winning, cryptographic management platform, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX) and network monitoring and risk assessment tool, CipherInsights empowers organizations to bring existing IT infrastructure and SD-WAN environments into the post-quantum era easily, affordably, and through policy configuration and control. Commercial enterprises, government agencies, and managed connectivity providers can leverage all NIST-approved PQCs, achieve cryptographic clarity, embrace crypto-agility, diversify risk, and implement cryptographic governance with no bumps in the wire, no latency, no new hardware on the critical path. To learn more about future-proofing your data from whatever threat awaits, watch the explainer video and visit QuantumXC.com for the latest company news and events.

