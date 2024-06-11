Home Business Wire Quantum to Release Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Monday, June 17
Quantum to Release Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Monday, June 17

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) (“Quantum” or the “Company”), the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal year 2024 on Monday, June 17, 2024, after the markets close.


Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial results, including the results of its ASC-606 re-evaluation process, as well as provide a general business update.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Monday, June 17, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436

International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058

Conference ID: 13747008

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: Click Here

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through June 24, 2024. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13747008 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers | Brett Perry

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

