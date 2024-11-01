Quantum to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) (“Quantum” or the “Company”), the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, today announced it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after the markets close.





Jamie Lerner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)



Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436



International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058



Conference ID: 13749710



Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: Click Here

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through November 20, 2024. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13749710 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

