Home Business Wire Quantum to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November...
Business Wire

Quantum to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 13, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum® Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) (“Quantum” or the “Company”), the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, today announced it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after the markets close.


Jamie Lerner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436

International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058

Conference ID: 13749710

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: Click Here

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through November 20, 2024. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13749710 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers | Brett Perry

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Articoli correlati

edatanetworks Inc. Patent for Proximity Donations Granted by USPTO

Business Wire Business Wire -
EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 18/385,505 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports 28% of Houses For Sale Are Newly Built, the Lowest Share in 3 Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
New-construction homes are making up a smaller portion of total inventory as builders back off and more homeowners list...
Continua a leggere

Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on December 3, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent Identity partner, today announced that it will release its financial...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php