Quantum Sound Therapy Suggests Unusual Treatment for Adolescent Mental Health Crisis: Sound Vibrations

As researchers deepen their understanding of how sound waves affect the body, some propose using sound vibrations to relieve mental and emotional ailments





Between COVID-19 and a tumultuous political and social landscape, the mental health crisis in America has worsened like never before. In fact, the United States routinely spends 201 billion dollars on mental health services, making it the most expensive illness that the country treats.

Though American adults have long struggled with mental health challenges, now children and adolescents are beginning to wrestle with these same issues. Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children’s Hospital Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry penned a joint letter warning that the country is in the midst of a childhood mental health crisis. Sadly, the number of girls who visited emergency rooms due to failed suicide attempts increased by 50%, while in 2020, mental health emergency room visits increased by 24% for both female and male children from ages 5 to 11.

Normally, traditional care employs talk therapy or psychiatric drugs. Yet therapy only defines the problem, and some drugs pose serious side effects. As more search for sustainable solutions, audio company Quantum Sound Therapy proposes an interesting solution: audio frequency therapy.

Because music is reported to contribute to structural and functional changes in the brain, some researchers are seeing that select sound frequencies might calm the nervous system to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression in ways that traditional care cannot.

Helena Reilly, co-owner of Quantum Sound Therapy, has observed how utilizing sound waves in place of psychotropic medications can craft a harmonious environment, promote healthy emotional regulation, and soothe anxiety.

“I have witnessed behavioral shifts in children who have autism, are on the spectrum, or who have ADD or ADHD,” Reilly says. “Sound waves are an underutilized solution that is easy to implement and immersive, which allows for consistent repatterning.”

Others, too, agree how effective sound might be in curing the body’s emotional and physical ailments; recently, researchers found that listening to specific audio frequencies can possibly lower blood pressure, reduce pain, decrease anxiety, and decrease insomnia.

“Healing with sound frequency is revolutionary because we’re addressing these problems on a vibrational level,” Reilly continues. “The beauty is that the client can use the power of healing with sound vibrations anytime, anywhere to balance and harmonize themselves when they feel out-of-sorts or anxious,” Reilly says.

As the scientific community better understands how to use sound waves for healing, Reilly hopes that more parents will branch out from the norm and embrace this new technology to help their children deal with mental health issues without the usual side-effects often associated with traditional medicine.

Quantum Sound Therapy uses specific audio to promote emotional balance in busy, noisy, anxiety-inducing environments. Quantum Sound Therapy uses technology that enacts similar effects that meditation, chanting, or classical music has on the brain. By using sound, Quantum Sound Therapy helps overstressed parents balance their work in home spaces. For more information, visit Quantum Sound Therapy at quantumsoundtherapy.com.

