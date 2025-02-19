Quantum-Si’s Customers and Researchers to Showcase Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ at AGBT 2025

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, and several distinguished researchers will be presenting new research and applications at the 2025 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting February 23-26th.

Quantum-Si, the pioneer in Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS™) will feature groundbreaking research through one company-led poster and two customer-led posters highlighting the transformative capabilities of NGPS in multi-omics research and drug discovery.

Scientific Posters Highlighting NGPS Innovation

Beyond the genome: Advancing our understanding of the proteome with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™

Presenter: Meredith Carpenter, Ph.D., Head of Scientific Affairs, Quantum-Si

Introduces how NGPS offers an integrated understanding of cellular processes by detecting changes at the protein level (such as post-translational modifications, or PTMs) that cannot be captured by genomics data alone.

February 25th, Poster 412

Integrating long-read RNAseq and Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ to explore proteoform variability

Presenter: Gloria Sheynkman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of Virginia

Demonstrates the integration of long-read RNA sequencing to capture transcript isoforms, combined with the benchtop instrument Platinum™ to produce single-molecule peptide sequencing data.

February 25th Poster 476

Identifying Protein Binding Partners at the Bench Using Quantum-Si

Presenter: Winston Timp, Ph.D., Associate Professor, BioMedical Engineering and Molecular Biology and Genetics, Johns Hopkins University

Demonstrates how NGPS enables direct peptide sequencing to identify protein partners regulated by genomic, epigenomic, or splicing variation, offering a rapid and cost-effective alternative to legacy technologies.

February 24th, Poster 465

