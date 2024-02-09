Home Business Wire Quantum-Si to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on...
Quantum-Si to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 29, 2024

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.


Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts

Investors
Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer

ir@quantum-si.com

Media
Katherine Atkinson, SVP of Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com

