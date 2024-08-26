Quantum-Si to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will be participating in the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place in New York City September 9-11, 2024.





Jeff Hawkins, Quantum-Si’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 10th, at 4:00 PM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors” section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated



Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

