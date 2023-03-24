<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Quantum-Si to Participate in B. Riley Securities’ Life Sciences Tools Conference – Proteomics Setting the Blueprint for Innovative Drug Creation, Virtual Conference

GUILFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will be participating in B. Riley Securities’ Life Sciences Tools Conference – Proteomics Setting the Blueprint for Innovative Drug Creation, Virtual Conference to be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Patrick Schneider, Ph.D., Quantum-Si’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the panel discussion “How to Translate Insights from Proteomics and Advances in AI into Drug Discovery and Innovation?” at 10:30 AM ET.

Additionally, Jeff Hawkins, Quantum-Si’s Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Schneider will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 PM ET.

A link for live and archived webcasts of both events will be available in the “Investors” section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

