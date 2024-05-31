Quantum-Si Announces Presentations at ASMS and ESHG

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced presentations at two upcoming industry conferences. Gloria Sheynkman, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics at the University of Virginia’s lab will present a poster developed in collaboration with Quantum-Si at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual meeting being held June 2-6, 2024. Dr. Brian Reed, Head of Research at Quantum-Si will present at the European Society for Human Genetics (ESHG) annual meeting being held June 1-4, 2024.





Results of the study to be presented, by Natchanon Sittipongpittaya from Dr. Sheynkman’s lab at ASMS, represent the first integration of single-molecule detection methods with proteogenomics to detect proteotypic and isoform-selective peptides.

Long read transcriptomics (LR-RNA-seq) revealed multiple annotated and novel isoforms (i.e., spliceforms) of vimentin, TPM1 and TPM2. Like many alternatively spliced isoforms, much of the predicted protein sequences are highly overlapping and difficult to distinguish. Additionally, TPM1 and TPM2, being closely related paralogs, also have high sequence identity (87%). Using the Platinum platform, protein sequencing distinguished isoform-specific peptides for filament proteins involved in cancer and skeletal muscle diseases.

At ESHG, Dr. Reed will discuss the expanding role of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ (NGPS) in advancing biological research by enabling any researcher to sequence proteins in their lab. Quantum-Si’s protein sequencer, Platinum®, is a compact and affordable benchtop device that enables direct sequencing of proteins with single-amino-acid resolution using a simple workflow. NGPS is a transformative technology that enables direct interrogation of protein primary structure, post-translational modifications (PTMs), and protein isoform diversity.

Presentation details are as follows:

ASMS

Title: Integrated sequencing of transcripts and proteins at the single molecule level to detect isoforms and proteolytic peptides in filament biomarkers

Session: Proteomics: New Approaches

Authors: Gloria Shenykman, PhD and Natchanon Sittipongpittaya, both of the University of Virginia and Kenneth Skinner, PhD, Quantum-Si

Date and Time: June 3, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm and 1:30 – 2:30 pm PDT

ESHG

Title: Beyond the Genome: Unlocking Proteomic Discoveries with Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ Technology

Presenter: Brian Reed, PhD

Date and Time: Sunday, June 2, 8:30 -10:00 a.m. BST

