Quantum Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue was $71.3 million

GAAP gross profit was $26.1 million, or 36.6% of revenue

GAAP net loss was $20.8 million, or ($0.22) per share

Subscription ARR was up 29% year-over-year at $18.8 million

Adjusted non-GAAP net loss was $8.4 million, or ($0.09) per share

Adjusted EBITDA was ($3.1) million

“ Results for the quarter were largely in-line with our expectations, reflecting further rotation of our business toward our long-term initiatives,” stated Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum. “ We are also seeing improving traction for Myriad and ActiveScale products. However, during the quarter we experienced a temporary headwind to gross margin caused by product mix and supply constraints of certain hardware that prevented us from shipping a portion of our higher margin deals. This also resulted in an increase to our current order backlog to above normal levels.”

“ As part of our ongoing strategic and financial initiatives, we have reached an agreement with our current lenders that significantly improves our liquidity, allows us to take action on improving our operational initiatives and focus on driving Myriad, ActiveScale and the rest of our businesses to the next level. With this newly restructured financing in place, we have improved our overall capital structure and balance sheet. Additionally, we continue to maintain strong cost and discretionary spending controls as we execute toward profitable growth.”

“ We are fully dedicated to executing on our business initiatives toward achieving sustainable operating performance that is driven by tangible proof points, including accelerated growth of new products, divestment of non-core products and assets, and restructuring our organization to become a more focused and operationally efficient business.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2025 vs. Prior Year Quarter

Revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 was $71.3 million, compared to $92.5 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2024, primarily reflecting lower revenue contribution from hyperscale customers combined with lower tape media and royalty business. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 was $26.1 million, or 36.6% of revenue, compared to $35.6 million, or 38.5% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit in the first quarter 2025 was $26.3 million, or 36.9% of revenue, compared to $35.9 million, or 38.8% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 were $43.9 million, or 61.5% of revenue, compared to $40.8 million, or 44.1% of revenue, in the fiscal first quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $34.4 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 were $8.3 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior fiscal year quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $30.8 million, compared to $35.5 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2024.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $20.8 million, or ($0.22) per share, compared to a net loss of $9.1 million, or ($0.10) per share in the prior fiscal year quarter. Excluding the income statement impact of the warrants, stock compensation, restructuring charges, and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the quarter was $8.4 million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.04) per share in the fiscal first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal first quarter 2025 was ($3.1) million, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the financial reconciliation tables below.

Liquidity and Debt (as of June 30, 2024)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $17.5 million, compared to $25.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Total interest expense for the first quarter was $3.8 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period a year ago.

Outstanding term loan debt, excluding debt issuance costs, was $75.8 million, compared to $88.6 million as of June 30, 2023. Outstanding borrowings on revolving credit facility was $35.8 million, compared to $17.8 million as of June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the Company paid down $12.3 million of term loan debt through improved working capital by outsourcing service inventory logistics and management.



Guidance

For the fiscal second quarter of 2025, the Company expects the following guidance:

Revenues of $73.0 million, plus or minus $2.0 million

Non-GAAP adjusted basic net loss per share of ($0.06), plus or minus $0.02

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately breakeven

This assumes an effective annual tax rate of negative 14%; non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share assumes an average basic share count of approximately 96 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The results reported in this press release are preliminary and unaudited, and are subject to change. As the Company completes its financial close process and finalizes its financial statements for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, and as its independent auditors complete their review of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, it is possible the Company may identify items that require adjustments to the preliminary financial information set forth in this earnings report, and those changes could be material. The Company does not intend to update such financial information prior to the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, except as otherwise required by law.

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results, including for the second fiscal quarter of 2025; improving traction on securing new deals for Myriad and ActiveScale products; the anticipated benefits of our restructured financing and our restructuring plans; and our focus and our strategy.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the impact macroeconomic and inflationary conditions on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards; the possibility that the Nasdaq may delist our common stock; risks related to our ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 28, 2024, and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,287 $ 25,692 Restricted cash 256 168 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $99 and $22, respectively 61,364 67,788 Manufacturing inventories 18,467 17,753 Service parts inventories 8,513 9,783 Prepaid expenses 3,880 2,186 Other current assets 8,965 8,414 Total current assets 118,732 131,784 Property and equipment, net 10,988 12,028 Intangible assets, net 1,207 1,669 Goodwill 12,969 12,969 Right-of-use assets, net 9,344 9,425 Other long-term assets 19,849 19,740 Total assets $ 173,089 $ 187,615 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,509 $ 26,087 Accrued compensation 16,091 18,214 Deferred revenue, current portion 74,802 78,511 Term debt, current portion 5,000 82,496 Revolving credit facility — 26,604 Other accrued liabilities 25,043 13,986 Total current liabilities 152,445 245,898 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 36,759 38,176 Revolving credit facility 35,800 — Long-term debt, net of current portion 65,132 — Warrant liabilities 3,163 4,046 Operating lease liabilities 9,464 9,621 Other long-term liabilities 11,577 11,372 Total liabilities 314,340 309,113 Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 225,000 shares authorized; 95,850 and 95,850 shares issued and outstanding 959 959 Additional paid-in capital 708,041 707,116 Accumulated deficit (848,200 ) (827,380 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,051 ) (2,193 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (141,251 ) (121,498 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 173,089 $ 187,615

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Restated Revenue: Product $ 40,994 $ 58,577 Service and subscription 27,447 30,953 Royalty 2,902 2,965 Total revenue 71,343 92,495 Cost of revenue: Product 32,555 44,451 Service and subscription 12,653 12,403 Total cost of revenue 45,208 56,854 Gross profit 26,135 35,641 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,295 15,839 General and administrative 21,065 12,699 Research and development 8,308 10,913 Restructuring charges 1,192 1,329 Total operating expenses 43,860 40,780 Loss from operations (17,725 ) (5,139 ) Other expense (41 ) (998 ) Interest expense (3,790 ) (3,201 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,666 726 Loss on debt extinguishment, net (695 ) — Net loss before income taxes (20,585 ) (8,612 ) Income tax provision 235 530 Net loss $ (20,820 ) $ (9,142 ) Net loss per share – basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares – basic 95,850 93,673 Weighted average shares – diluted 95,850 93,711 Net loss $ (20,820 ) $ (9,142 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net 142 249 Total comprehensive loss $ (20,678 ) $ (8,893 )

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Restated Operating activities Net loss $ (20,820 ) $ (9,142 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,780 2,752 Amortization of debt issuance costs 804 520 Loss on debt extinguishment 695 — Provision for product and service inventories 407 516 Stock-based compensation 925 1,901 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,666 ) 469 Other 275 750 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,346 6,255 Manufacturing inventories (1,325 ) (692 ) Service parts inventories 1,475 (516 ) Prepaid expenses (1,694 ) (2,287 ) Accounts payable 6,828 (5,421 ) Accrued restructuring charges — 110 Accrued compensation (2,123 ) (816 ) Deferred revenue (5,126 ) (2,929 ) Other current assets (551 ) (487 ) Other non-current assets 192 (935 ) Other current liabilities 11,017 (954 ) Other non-current liabilities 208 1,462 Net cash used in operating activities (2,353 ) (9,444 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,620 ) (2,299 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,620 ) (2,299 ) Financing activities Borrowings of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs — 12,889 Repayments of long-term debt and payment of amendment fees (13,537 ) (1,997 ) Borrowings of credit facility 105,568 108,186 Repayments of credit facility and payment of amendment fees (96,372 ) (107,834 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net — (9 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (4,341 ) 11,235 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3 ) (2 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,317 ) (510 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,860 26,175 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,543 $ 25,665 Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,287 $ 25,465 Restricted cash, current 256 200 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 17,543 $ 25,665

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including non-GAAP adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operational expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, loss on debt extinguishment, non-recurring project costs, including restatement and debt-related matters and fair value of warrants adjustments.

“GAAP net loss” as referred to in this press release represents “Net loss attributable to common stockholders”. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, loss on debt extinguishment, non-recurring project costs, including restatement and debt-related matters and fair value of warrants adjustments. We calculate adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share using the above-referenced definition of adjusted net income (loss).

We have provided below reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operational expenses, to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. We have presented adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. For example, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we have excluded a large inventory reserve provision caused by global supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic and the longer associated lead times that resulted in older generation products being displaced by next-generation solutions. We do not believe an inventory adjustment of this magnitude is reasonably likely to reoccur in the foreseeable future and do not believe it is indicative of our ongoing operations; accordingly, we have excluded its impact from our non-GAAP results. We believe adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (8) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, (9) and acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations, or (10) fair market adjustments related to the Company’s warrants.

Adjusted net income (loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment; (6) acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations; or (7) fair market adjustments related to the Company’s warrants.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

In addition, this press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted earnings or net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure used to describe our expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation of these anticipated non-GAAP measures to our most comparable GAAP financial measures, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDA, net income, diluted EPS, operating expenses and gross margin with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (in thousands, unaudited).

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Restated Net loss $ (20,820 ) $ (9,142 ) Interest expense, net​ 3,905 3,201 Provision for income taxes​ 235 530 Depreciation expense​ 1,318 1,612 Stock-based compensation expense​ 925 1,901 Restructuring charges​ 1,192 1,329 Loss on debt extinguishment 695 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets​ 462 1,140 Non-recurring project costs​, including restatement and debt-related matters 10,650 1,634 Fair value of warrants adjustments​ (1,666 ) (726 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,104 ) $ 1,479

