Quantum Means Business: New Study Finds Organizations Expect Up to 20x ROI from Quantum Optimization Investments

Over 21% plan production-level use of quantum computing over next 12-18 months, a 50% increase over the past two years

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, announced the results of a new study today that reveals a majority of surveyed businesses actively using quantum computing foresee an exceptional return on investment (ROI) from their quantum optimization efforts — with an expected combined potential positive financial impact to reach up to an estimated $51.5 billion.





Announced at D-Wave’s global Qubits 2024 user conference, these findings are detailed in a new D-Wave-commissioned report conducted by high-performance computing analyst group Hyperion Research in May and June 2024. The firm polled over 300 commercial quantum computing enterprise decision makers across the United States and select European Union countries that are exploring quantum optimization of key business processes within the next 12 to 18 months.

Significant ROI Expected From Quantum Optimization

Out of the 300 users polled, 290 reported that they each expected to make a long-term annual commitment of $3 to $6 million toward quantum optimization initiatives — with anticipated estimated benefits of $60 to $65 million each— resulting in an impressive ROI of 10 to 20 times the initial investment. These benefits represent an estimated $51.5 billion, and the survey includes only a small subset of the overall business community likely to adopt quantum optimization. This anticipated ROI provides a glimpse into the immense potential of quantum optimization to drive significant business improvements and value creation across industries.

Accelerating Production-Level Applications for Efficiencies, Revenue, and Innovation

The 2024 survey also reveals a significant uptick in quantum adoption planning, with 21% of survey respondents either currently using or planning to put quantum technology into production within the next 12 to 18 months. This represents a 50% increase in adoption plans over findings in Hyperion Research’s 2022 report, which D-Wave believes indicates growing recognition of quantum computing’s real-world business value.

Respondents view investing in quantum optimization as a promising strategy for enhancing business process efficiencies, which was named as the top benefit of quantum optimization by almost a quarter of respondents (24%), followed by increasing revenues (20%), and driving innovation (14%). These findings also emphasize the importance quantum holds for organizations looking at optimizing finance-oriented areas (17%), supply-chain management (16%) and manufacturing (14%).

Businesses Expect Practical, Performance-Driven Results

According to the survey, respondents identified performance improvements on key workloads as the most significant organizational driver for quantum computing adoption. Not only technical staff, but also senior management teams are now advocating for quantum computing adoption within their organizations, reflecting a growing enterprise-wide appetite for quantum. What’s more, users indicated they are putting their priorities on enhancing existing business processes over the building of new quantum-based applications.

“The results of our 2024 survey present a recurring theme: Businesses are not merely interested in exploring the potential of quantum technologies but are now actively pursuing quantum solutions for their real-world problems,” said Bob Sorensen, senior vice president of research and chief analyst for quantum computing at Hyperion Research. “There’s a notable mindset shift reflected in the survey that speaks to the recognition that quantum optimization is ready to deliver substantially on those much-desired benefits.”

“In my view, the data is clear: quantum computing has arrived as a critical business imperative,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “Those who proactively embrace this technology and invest in optimization efforts stand to reap significant rewards. The anticipated gains and ROI projections paint a compelling picture of a possible near-term future where quantum computing becomes a fundamental driver of business success.”

About the Survey

Hyperion Research conducted the study on behalf of D-Wave to survey to better understand the challenges and opportunities experienced by commercial end users currently exploring or planning to explore the optimization of key business processes using quantum computing. The survey targeted enterprise decision-makers who are deeply involved in their company’s strategic technology planning across numerous industry verticals such as software and internet, manufacturing, retail, financial services, chemicals, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, transportation, plus oil and gas. Respondents’ organization headquarters covered the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

To download the full survey results from Hyperion Research, visit: https://www.dwavesys.com/robust-exploration-and-growing-use-of-business-process-optimization-using-quantum-computing/

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

