Quantum Health Appoints Fares Alraie as Chief Technology Officer to Enhance Company’s Generative AI Platform, Operational Scale and Member Journey Mapping Technology

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today the appointment of Fares Alraie as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Alraie will lead Quantum Health’s technology teams and overall strategy to build, enhance and support the company’s digital experiences and tech-enabled, human-focused solutions. He brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership, GenAI and machine learning and will play a pivotal role in driving Quantum Health’s existing GenAI platform and new member journey mapping technology that supports Quantum Health’s core navigation and care coordination platform. Alraie will report to Quantum Health President Shannon Skaggs.









“We are excited to welcome Fares to Quantum Health to lead our technology team and overall strategy in this next phase of our advancement of new technologies and innovation to support our clients and members. He is recognized as a leading technologist and brings years of experience leading technology organizations through transformations that pivot engineering and product organizations to partner and align technical strategies, which will deliver maximum long-term value to the business, clients and our members,” said Skaggs.

With over 20 years of technology leadership experience, Alraie most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer of Anaplan overseeing a team of more than 800 engineers and contractors and serving as the technology face of the engineering platform to dozens of customers across the globe. Alraie‘s engineering experience spans an array of modern technology, including software as a service (SaaS), artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, platform architecture and engineering, cybersecurity, and privacy. He has also served as Chief Information Security Officer at Mattel Inc. and held senior engineering and product security roles at Visa.

“I am proud to join Quantum Health’s management team and the company at such an exciting time as it continues to combine its leading technology with new GenAI capabilities that enable our clinicians and care coordinators to leverage data to empower members with a more integrated and streamlined healthcare experience, including more effective provider interactions,” said Alraie.

Quantum Health’s core navigation and care coordination platform supports over 3.1 million members confronting a broad range of healthcare journeys. Its teams of Healthcare Warriors® leverage the company’s proprietary technology, Real-Time Intercept®, to support members through expert benefits answers and guidance, access to optimal doctors and care resources, direct communications between providers and specialists, counseling, integrated behavioral health monitoring, access to educational and community resources, assistance with billing issues and medical appeals, and efficient service authorizations for treating physicians. Quantum Health’s use of GenAI is already fueling its new member journey mapping technology that is enabling its Healthcare Warriors to process and activate complex information faster and augment member care coordination.

About Quantum Health



Quantum Health celebrates its 25th year as the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

John Hallock



Quantum Health, Corporate Communications



John.Hallock@quantum-health.com

800-257-2038 x16731



617-615-7712