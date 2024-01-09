Quantum Energy Corporation Announces Vstock Transfer as New Transfer Agent

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Energy Corporation (OTCPINK: FLCX, QREE), (“Quantum”), a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy, owned by and for use of the consumer, today announced it has moved to Vstock Transfer, LLC as its transfer agent for FLCX stock.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Vstock Transfer, a highly reputable SEC-registered transfer agent with significant experience working with micro and small-cap stocks,” said Dennis M. Danzik, president and executive chairman. “In parallel to our business strategy, we are also taking steps to simplify our capital structure and help our investors access their restricted stock. We believe that the enhanced level of shareholder service and capabilities that Vstock brings will benefit our current and future shareholders as we aim to improve their experience as owners of FLCX stock. Additionally, our current plan is to transition QREE stock to Vstock as well in the near future.”

Vstock Transfer stands out in the industry, not just for its comprehensive service offerings but also for its unique management team. Owned and operated by a cadre of experienced attorneys and industry professionals, Vstock Transfer brings an unparalleled level of expertise to the table. Its team has extensive experience advising innovative companies on financial and regulatory matters, including initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, proxy solicitations, reverse mergers and stock transfers. Its focus on pre-IPO, Nasdaq, CBOE and NYSE-listed issuers makes Vstock an ideal partner for FLCX as it continues to grow and explore new market opportunities.

About Quantum Energy Corporation

Quantum Energy is the worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for directly generating and distributing electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. The Company’s Direct Energy Systems are targeted at industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

Quantum’s unique and patent-pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power. For more information, please visit https://qree.energy/photon_power.html

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate, “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation and expressly disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts:

Hayden IR



Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.



Senior Managing Director



brian@haydenir.com

(346) 396-8696

Brett Maas



Managing Partner



(646) 536-7331



Brett@haydenir.com