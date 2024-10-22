Quantum Control and CORRIDOR Jointly Launch SalesEdge Quoting and AI Solutions Suite

Transforming Aviation Parts Sales with Integrated, Intelligent, and Web-Based Solutions





MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAMP Systems’ portfolio companies, Quantum Control and CORRIDOR, leaders in aviation ERP and workflow automation, proudly announce the launch of SalesEdge Quoting and the first offering of their AI Solutions Suite, the beta version of the AI-Based Automated Parts Pricing Tool. These innovative technologies are poised to revolutionize how aviation parts sellers manage quoting processes and price their inventory, addressing critical inefficiencies that often slow down operations and impact sales profitability.

SalesEdge Quoting, a fully web-based module for Quantum and CORRIDOR, simplifies the quoting process by consolidating RFQs from multiple parts marketplaces, emails, and manual entries into a single, streamlined system. Aviation parts sellers often face challenges managing quotes across multiple parts marketplaces, emails, and phone calls—making the process time-consuming and error-prone. SalesEdge Quoting solves this problem, enabling sellers to prioritize, respond, and manage quotes faster and more accurately.

Additionally, SalesEdge Quoting’s web-based interface functions as an extension of customers’ existing Quantum and CORRIDOR systems, whether on-premise or in the cloud. For on-premise setups, SalesEdge virtualizes the ERP quoting functionality in the cloud, a unique feature that sets it apart from other solutions in the market, which typically work as standalone tools without ERP integration. Real-time synchronization with Quantum and CORRIDOR data provides visibility into customer history, previous quotes, pricing, and available inventory, enhancing operational efficiency and quoting accuracy.

CAMP is launching its AI Solutions Suite to address the need for a seamless transition to advanced technologies in the aviation aftermarket, ensuring that customers can adopt new solutions without compromising their existing investments or data privacy. Leveraging over 50 years of extensive industry data and experience, CAMP’s AI Solutions Suite delivers smarter, data-driven insights, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. This suite integrates with the broader CAMP ecosystem to amplify value, making it easier for customers to embrace innovation while safeguarding their current operations.

The AI-Based Automated Parts Pricing Tool addresses two major challenges: the complexity of pricing and the overwhelming volume of quotes. Pricing typically requires skilled sales reps to balance historical data, market trends, margin targets, and customer behaviors. The AI tool automates this process, analyzing all relevant factors in real-time to ensure optimal pricing decisions.

The AI acts as a ‘spell checker’ for pricing, verifying quotes set by sales reps or automating the process when the team is stretched or as a fully automated pricing engine that can price large volume of parts autonomously. Built and trained on each customer’s proprietary ERP data, it ensures secure, personalized pricing strategies that give businesses a competitive edge by going beyond market data.

The tool elevates the performance of all sales reps to the level of top performers by capturing the knowledge and methods of the best reps. This ensures consistent, top-tier productivity across the entire sales team.

Customer Excitement:

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting a tool like SalesEdge Quoting. The ability to handle RFQs from multiple marketplace platforms in one place will drastically improve our response time and efficiency. We can’t wait to see how this transforms our sales process.” – Alvaro Pereira, Founder & President, AMP Aero Services.

“This technology couldn’t have come at a better time. The AI Pricing Tool is exactly what we need to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market. We’re excited to implement a solution that removes the guesswork from pricing, keeps us ahead of the competition, and significantly reduces the time our quoting team needs to generate quotes, ultimately improving our Quote TAT.” – Alex Tarimo, Director, Enterprise Systems & Business Intelligence, AllClear

Sean Lanagan, President and CEO of CAMP Systems International, shared his thoughts on the new tools:

“We are excited to introduce SalesEdge Quoting and the AI Pricing Tool, solutions designed to address the core challenges aviation parts sellers face in today’s market—inefficient quoting and pricing processes. With the strength of CAMP Systems International’s family of market-leading solutions in the aviation aftermarket space, we are ideally positioned to bring these industry-transforming solutions to market, empowering our customers with the tools they need to improve productivity and increase their competitive advantage.”

Peter Velikin, General Manager of CAMP Enterprise Information Systems, added:

“SalesEdge Quoting and the AI Pricing Tool represent a significant leap forward in sales automation. By bringing intelligence and automation to the quoting process, we enable our customers to work smarter, not harder. The integration with multiple parts marketplace platforms and the use of historical ERP data for pricing automation will transform how aviation parts sellers operate, driving both efficiency and profitability.”

SalesEdge Quoting and the AI Pricing Tool together offer a powerful solution for aviation parts sellers seeking to improve their sales efficiency, pricing accuracy, and overall competitiveness.

For more information about SalesEdge Quoting or to participate in the AI Pricing Tool Beta, customers can contact their respective account teams.

About Component Control

Component Control, part of CAMP Systems‘ Enterprise Information Systems business, is a leading provider of MRO and Logistics Software for the aviation industry. Quantum ERP supports over 1,600 companies in 60+ countries, delivering advanced aviation management solutions to OEMs, aftermarket service divisions, component repair and overhaul companies, MRO facilities, and parts distributors.

About CORRIDOR

Continuum Applied Technology, part of CAMP Systems‘ Enterprise Information Systems business, offers CORRIDOR, the cloud-based Next Gen Aviation Service Center software. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CORRIDOR supports aircraft service centers and maintenance organizations of all sizes—from single-location centers to global, multi-facility repair networks, including OEMs with thousands of technicians.

Contacts

Lata Asnani



VP Marketing, EIS Business, CAMP Systems International, Inc.



Phone: +91 9460972211



Email: lata.asnani@campsystems.com

Website: www.campsystems.com