Quantum Announces Waiver and Amendment to Term Loan and Revolving Credit Agreements

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) (“Quantum or the “Company”) today filed a Form 8-K detailing amendments to the Company’s term loan and revolving credit agreements. These amendments, among other things, waived the covenant requirements related to financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. The amendments also waived financial covenants related to the Company’s total net leverage ratio for the same fiscal period. Additionally, the agreements established informational updates and coordination on business initiatives with the Company’s Lenders. Per the revised agreements, the Company has through May 15, 2024 to resume financial compliance.





Consistent with prior announcements, the Company continues to work through its ASC 606 re-evaluation and has increased confidence in reaching an amenable resolution no later than March 31, 2024. Quantum also remains committed to be current with its SEC financial filings by May 7, 2024. During this time, the Company has been prioritizing several financial and business projects targeting improvements to working capital, acceleration of new products and a more focused business.

Commenting on the announcement, Jamie Lerner, Quantum’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “ These amended agreements reflect the strong partnership we have with our Lenders in support of the Company’s path forward, as we work to complete the SSP re-evaluation process, resume timely filings of the Company’s financial statements and drive the business toward our long-term model. In addition, we are pursuing tangible strategic opportunities to pay-down debt as well as improve the Company’s operational and business outlook.”

Additional information related to the amended agreements can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with SEC.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today’s organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum’s end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

