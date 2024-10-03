Quantios Acquires Klea; Accelerates Automation in Corporate Services

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantios, the global provider of Wealth and Corporate Services SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Klea, an AI-powered legal entity management (LEM) tool.





Led by a highly experienced management team, Klea has built an innovative platform to effectively manage recurring corporate statutory events for a global customer base. Klea’s collaboration tool provides a single source of truth, streamlining corporate secretarial work for legal teams and giving access to real-time, accurate entity data. Headquartered in Belgium, the company boasts legal expertise in over 100 countries, making it highly complementary to the global reach of Quantios SaaS solutions.

Backed by Hg and EQT, Quantios is committed to leading digital transformation for trust and corporate service providers (TCSPs). By combining Klea’s AI-enabled legal entity management tool with Quantios software, corporate legal teams and multi-client service providers will now have access to comprehensive automated workflow solutions.

“The combination of Klea and Quantios affirms our commitment to digitising the TCSP industry by accelerating our ability to automate core corporate service processes,” said Guy Harrison, CEO of Quantios. “Led by Filip, the Klea team have built a best-in-class solution that will increase efficiencies for our customers and corporate legal teams worldwide. We are delighted to be working with them in this next phase of growth for us all.”

“We are proud to become part of Quantios,” commented Filip Corveleyn, CEO of Klea. “This opens a myriad of new opportunities for our clients and will vastly extend the breadth and depth of our offering. We are excited to work with Guy and his team to advance our AI-powered solution and give clients an efficient and worry-free entity management experience.”

About Quantios

Quantios is a global provider of SaaS solutions to the Wealth, Trust, and Corporate Services industry. Committed to leading digital transformation for its customers, Quantios partners with close to 700 organisations worldwide, delivering comprehensive SaaS solutions that streamline processes, simplify regulatory compliance and facilitate robust corporate governance.

About Klea

Klea is an advanced cloud-based legal entity management solution which prioritises excellence in tech-driven professional services delivery. The Klea collaboration platform provides a single source of truth, helping internal legal teams to streamline corporate secretarial work, access real-time, accurate entity data, and access help from a global network of legal experts in over 100 countries. Klea is based out of Brussels.

Contacts

