Quantify Funds Redefines Single Stock Investing with Launch of First-Ever Double-Stacked ETFs

New ETF suite combines 100% exposure to paired market leaders like NVIDIA, Strategy, Meta, and Uber, revolutionizing how investors access market-moving stocks.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantify Funds, a leading ETF provider, announces the launch of four new double-stacked single stock ETFs, reinforcing its position as the largest issuer of stacked ETFs in the U.S.

The new ETFs combine exposure to some of the market's most dynamic companies, offering investors efficient access to paired positions in technology, cryptocurrency, and transportation leaders.

"Today's launch represents a significant milestone in democratizing sophisticated investment strategies," said Quantify Funds CEO David Dziekanski. "These ETFs address the growing demand for efficient exposure to multiple single stocks through one investment vehicle, making previously complex strategies more accessible to investors."

The funds trade on the Nasdaq Exchange and are designed for investors seeking concentrated exposure to pairs of high-profile stocks through the efficiency and transparency of the ETF structure. Each fund provides investors with 100% exposure to each of its underlying securities through Quantify’s and ReturnStacked™ (STKd) methodology.

These new offerings expand Quantify Funds' existing suite of stacked ETFs, reinforcing the firm's commitment to providing innovative investment solutions. Detailed information about APED, LAYS, SPCY and ZIPP is available at www.quantifyfunds.com.

About

Quantify Funds specializes in developing innovative exchange-traded funds that make sophisticated investment strategies accessible through the ETF structure. The firm maintains the largest lineup of stacked ETFs in the United States.

Important Information Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Funds are non-diversified and concentrate their investments in securities and derivatives of individual companies. This exposes the Funds to greater market fluctuations than diversified funds. Double-stacked exposure may increase volatility and amplify losses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 599-9888 or visit our website at www.quantifyfunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment. The funds may invest in derivatives contracts, which may put a fund at risk that losses exceed its net assets.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

(844) 599-9888

media@quantifyfunds.com