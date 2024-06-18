Home Business Wire Quanterix to Participate at the Scotiabank Healthcare 1x1 Day
BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Masoud Toloue, and Chief Financial Officer, Vandana Sriram, will attend the Scotiabank Healthcare 1×1 Day on June 20, 2024.


To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/company. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit www.quanterix.com/simoa-technology.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa ® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,900 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:
PAN Communications

Maya Nimnicht

510-334-6273

quanterix@pancomm.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Quanterix

Francis Pruell

(508)-789-1725

ir@quanterix.com

