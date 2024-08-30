Quanterix to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue and Chief Financial Officer Vandana Sriram will take part in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 6, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available virtually and participants can register here. The presentation will be available for viewing following the conference on Quanterix’s website here: ir.quanterix.com.





To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/company/. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit: www.quanterix.com/simoa-technology/.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultra-sensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,900 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

