Home Business Wire Quanterix to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

Quanterix to Participate at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue and Chief Financial Officer Vandana Sriram will take part in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 6, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available virtually and participants can register here. The presentation will be available for viewing following the conference on Quanterix’s website here: ir.quanterix.com.


To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/company/. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit: www.quanterix.com/simoa-technology/.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultra-sensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,900 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:
PAN Communications

Maya Nimnicht

510-334-6273

quanterix@pancomm.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Francis Pruell

(508) 789-1725

ir@quanterix.com

Articoli correlati

Adventure Awaits in Visions of Mana – Available Now

Business Wire Business Wire -
After More Than 15 Years, Players Can Experience a New Game in the Beloved Series on PlayStation, Xbox and...
Continua a leggere

ComEd Partners with QUILT to Help Bridge the Digital Divide on Chicago’s South and West Sides

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quilt to use reserve fiber on ComEd system to expand access to high-speed internetCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComEd today announced that QUILT,...
Continua a leggere

Sema4.ai Recognized in Multiple Gartner® Reports: Hype Cycle™ for the Future of Enterprise Applications and AI in Software Engineering

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sema4.ai empowers enterprises to build, run, and manage intelligent AI agents that transform how work gets done.SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sema4.ai,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php