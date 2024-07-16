Qualus Acquires Linda Rogers & Associates, Expanding its Technology, Cybersecurity, and Regulatory Compliance Resources in Support of Grid Reliability and Modernization

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualus Corporation, a leading pure-play power services firm and innovator at the forefront of the energy transition, announced today the acquisition of Linda Rogers & Associates, Inc. (LRAI), a specialized advisory, program management, and engineering firm with differentiated capabilities in information technology, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity, in support of critical power infrastructure and network resiliency and reliability. LRAI’s experience in electric grid digitization, security, and modernization enhances Qualus’ comprehensive resources in these areas.





Founded over 30 years ago by Linda Rogers in Sacramento, California, LRAI has extensive experience in the design, implementation and commissioning of automation, communication, and integration systems in new and existing substations, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, cybersecurity platforms, and other utility control facilities. The firm also offers advisory services for clean energy initiatives, utility network and operational technology evaluations, and compliance programs to meet Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) security and reliability requirements.

“We are honored and excited to partner with Linda and the LRAI team. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to expand our resources and capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end technology and engineering solutions in support of grid reliability and modernization,” said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Chairman and CEO of Qualus. “LRAI’s client-centric approach and culture that prioritizes people, quality, and safety, is consistent with our own.”

“We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the past 30 years, helping utilities shift to data-driven technologies that have significantly improved operational performance, reliability, and compliance,” said Linda Rogers, founder and CEO of LRAI. “We are impressed with Qualus’ capabilities, resources, and culture, and believe that together we can expand the scale and scope of our services to better serve our clients and provide more professional growth opportunities for our people.”

Gold Country Advisors, a merger and acquisition firm in Folsom, California, represented LRAI in the transaction.

About Qualus

Qualus is a leading pure-play power services firm and innovator at the forefront of the energy transition, with differentiated capabilities across grid modernization, resiliency, security, and sustainability. The firm partners with utilities, commercial, industrial, and government clients, and renewable and energy storage developers, offering comprehensive solutions through boutique and integrated advisory, planning, engineering, digital solutions, program management, and specialized field services. Qualus also provides software and technology enabled services and develops breakthrough solutions for critical power industry challenges such as distributed and variable resource integration, emergency management, and secure data exchange. The firm has over 1,000 professionals, with offices throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Linda Rogers & Associates, Inc.

Linda Rogers & Associates, Inc. (LRAI) is a technology partner and advisory services provider for the public and private utility market. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, LRAI offers customized solutions and engineering services to address complex electric utility challenges in the areas of information technology, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and reliability. Its industry-leading consultants provide end-to-end support to clients through the review, planning, design, adoption, testing and implementation of fail-safe technologies, operational redundancy and overall system reliability.

