Qualus Acquires GridBright, A Leading Power Industry Technology Solutions Firm, Expanding Its Services and Differentiated Market Position

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualus Corporation, a leading power consulting, engineering, and technical services firm announced today that it has acquired GridBright, a leading technology solutions firm that specializes in secure and sustainable grid integration. GridBright’s software, systems integration, and advisory services are highly complementary to Qualus’ planning, engineering, program and construction management, and specialized field services, positioning the combined organization to offer its clients comprehensive end-to-end solutions. This acquisition further solidifies Qualus’ position as a leading innovator at the forefront of the energy transition, with differentiated capabilities across grid modernization, resiliency, security, and sustainability.





Headquartered near Silicon Valley, GridBright provides power utilities and renewable energy and storage developers with innovative solutions to improve resiliency, sustainability, and security. The firm’s technology solutions and related advisory services span all domains of utility operations and systems, integrate sustainability projects into the electric grid infrastructure, and enable a secure, compliant, and efficient exchange of sensitive grid data across the entire grid ecosystem.

GridBright is an industry leader in the implementation of outage management, advanced distribution management, distributed energy resource management, and emergency management systems. The firm’s grid interconnection and integration services support renewable generation and transmission and allow developers to secure their grid interconnections to navigate the complex and region-specific grid interconnection processes at the transmission and distribution levels.

GridBright is entrusted by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop breakthrough software solutions for critical power industry issues such as emergency management, distributed and variable resource integration, and secure data exchange. This includes the BetterGrids.org grid data repository, developed by GridBright, which supports grid modernization research in 45 countries. GridBright also created BetterGrids Foundation, Inc, an independent, non-profit organization, to support the repository and its ongoing evolution.

“ The addition of GridBright is transformational and significantly expands our differentiated offerings, allowing us to more meaningfully contribute to the sustainability of the nation’s critical power infrastructure and the broader energy transition,” said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qualus. “ We are honored to join forces with Dr. Ali Vojdani and the GridBright team. From our first meeting, it was clear that we share common values, cultures, a focus on quality and innovation, a passion to solve the complex challenges facing the power industry, and a commitment to continue to build a best-in-class environment for our people.”

“ We are very excited about joining Qualus,” said Dr. Ali Vojdani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GridBright. “ Together with Qualus, we will be able to better serve our clients and deliver the transformational solutions needed for the energy transition.”

AEC Advisors served as the financial advisor to Qualus on the transaction and Capstone Partners served as the financial advisor to GridBright.

About Qualus

Qualus is a leading power consulting, engineering, and technical services firm partnering with utility, commercial, industrial, and government clients to provide robust solutions to the increasingly complex power infrastructure challenges. The firm plays a vital role in the modernization of the electric power infrastructure, decarbonization of the economy, and the broader energy transition. With a focus on quality and technical excellence, our team of highly skilled professionals provides end-to-end services to clients across the United States. Learn more at www.qualuscorp.com.

About GridBright

GridBright specializes in secure and sustainable grid technology. It provides comprehensive utility control room solutions, renewable and storage interconnection solutions, cybersecure systems integration, and related advisory services. Our customers include some of the largest utilities and renewables developers in North America. GridBright also works closely with the US Department of Energy, and in collaboration with over 50 organizations across the power industry, to address some of the most pressing challenges of the energy transition. Learn more at www.gridbright.com.

