Qualtrics Opens New EMEA Headquarters in Dublin City Centre & Unveils Plans for Innovation Centre

Qualtrics Celebrates 10 Years of Investment in Ireland with New EMEA Headquarters

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced it has opened its new Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin City Centre, which will feature an XM Innovation Centre focused on AI.

The EMEA headquarters, at Costello House on Clarendon Row in the heart of the city, was officially opened today by Brad Anderson, President of Products and Engineering at Qualtrics, and Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The opening of the state-of-the-art building marks 10 years of investment and expansion in Ireland by Qualtrics, since the U.S.-headquartered company set up a Dublin base as its first office outside of the United States in 2013. Costello House is Qualtrics largest office in EMEA and the base for the company to target further international expansion.

The Dublin office will also house a planned R&D XM Innovation Centre. Building on the strong engineering presence in Dublin, the new centre will serve as a centre of excellence dedicated to creating innovations leveraging AI, machine learning and natural language processing amongst other technologies. The facility will bring together industry experts to shape the future of experience management.

Costello House has capacity for over 500 employees and an immersive Executive Briefing Centre for customers from across EMEA to reimagine experience management for their business. The space boasts impressive features including an employee enablement hub, gym, wellness studio, and pub. Qualtrics currently employs almost 400 people in Dublin and is continuing to hire locally.

“The depth of talent we are able to access in Ireland makes it a perfect place for our EMEA headquarters,” said Brad Anderson, President of Products and Engineering at Qualtrics. “As we continue to build across EMEA, the XM Innovation Centre will be central to our ability to drive innovation with unrivalled uses of new technologies to deliver exceptional experiences to organisations worldwide.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney T.D. said: “I warmly welcome this announcement from Qualtrics as they open their new EMEA HQ in Dublin City Centre. Qualtrics is a world renowned leader in Experience Management and this highlights that we are attracting the best companies to our shores. With the new office capacity allowing for growth from 400 – 500 staff, this is also hugely positive and welcome news. Congratulations to all the team at Qualtrics on this expansion and indeed their 10 year milestone in Ireland.”

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: ‘’Qualtrics’ new EMEA HQ in Dublin and plans for an innovation centre is a testament to the strength of the Irish talent pool. The company’s growth trajectory since it established in Ireland over 10 years ago signals confidence in the conditions that Ireland offers large scale companies. I wish Qualtrics continued success over the coming years.’’

Qualtrics EMEA HQ facts:



The Qualtrics EMEA headquarters, Costello House, is named after the late Dermot Costello, who established Qualtrics in Ireland and led its European business before sadly passing away from cancer in 2018, age 49. Qualtrics established and supports 5 For The Fight, a global nonprofit dedicated to ending cancer. In Ireland, Qualtrics works closely with the medical research charity Breakthrough Cancer Research.

The Qualtrics EMEA headquarters incorporates a purpose-built new office space into Qualtrics’ previous office, doubling the size of the facility and introducing many new amenities including a gym, yoga studio, games room and on-site masseuse. The canteen and meeting space, The Field, has floor-and-a-half height ceilings and the building includes Dermot’s Pub, which was moved and restored from Qualtrics previous office.

Costello House stats:



– 1.2km of cabling in the building



– 138 energy-efficient bulbs in reception



– 361 people worked on site during construction



– 63 meeting rooms and break-out spaces



– capacity for 233 people seated in The Field

About Qualtrics



Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

