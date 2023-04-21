Qualtrics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Q1 2023 total revenue of $409.8M, up 22% year over year

Q1 2023 subscription revenue of$339.8M, up 21% year over year

Total remaining performance obligations 1 of $2,135.1M, up 21% year over year

Next 12 months remaining performance obligations of $1,206.0M, up 17% year over year

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter was $409.8 million, up from $335.6 million one year ago, an increase of 22% year over year. Subscription revenue for the first quarter was $339.8 million, up from $280.8 million one year ago, an increase of 21% year over year.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $409.8 million, up from $335.6 million one year ago, an increase of 22% year over year. Subscription revenue for the first quarter was $339.8 million, up from $280.8 million one year ago, an increase of 21% year over year. Operating Income (Loss) and Margin: First quarter operating loss was $(253.8) million, compared to $(290.5) million one year ago. Non-GAAP operating income (see discussion of non-GAAP operating income and margin measures below) was $21.6 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.1 million one year ago. For the first quarter, GAAP operating margin was (62)% and non-GAAP operating margin was 5%, compared to GAAP operating margin of (87)% and non-GAAP operating margin of 1% one year ago.

Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share: First quarter net loss was $(259.0) million, or $(0.43) per share, compared to $(292.3) million, or $(0.51) per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income (see discussion of the non-GAAP net income measure below) for the first quarter was $14.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million, or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

First quarter net loss was $(259.0) million, or $(0.43) per share, compared to $(292.3) million, or $(0.51) per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income (see discussion of the non-GAAP net income measure below) for the first quarter was $14.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million, or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 was $806.7 million.

Confirming Status of Definitive Merger Agreement

In March 2023, Qualtrics announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake Partners in partnership with Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) (“Merger”). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.

Q1 Business Highlights

Formed new relationships and expanded with global organizations including DISH, LinkedIn, Banco Compartamos, Lumen Technologies, ISS Worldwide, State Employees’ Credit Union, Dairy Queen and PayPal.

Launched 18 new products and major features, including: A set of purpose-built applications for the frontline—every physical or digital intersection between a customer and a company—including Customer Journey Optimizer and Digital Experience Analytics Real-time Brand Intelligence and Research Hub, innovations that leverage the power of Qualtrics’ advanced AI to provide 24/7 insights on how marketing activations are driving customer acquisition and engagement.

Expanded partnerships with Twilio, Five9 and Merkle to bring Qualtrics experience data and operational data together and extend the power of the XM Platform to drive critical business decisions.

Hosted X4, the Experience Management Summit, gathering in Salt Lake City more than 10,000 attendees from 52 countries—with 120+ breakout sessions, more than 64 hours of streaming content and business and celebrity speakers including Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Martha Stewart and Malala Yousafzai.

1 Remaining performance obligations represent all contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including both deferred revenue and non-cancelable contracted amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods.

Conference Call and Financial Outlook

Qualtrics will not be holding a conference call or providing a financial outlook due to the company’s pending transaction with Silver Lake Partners in partnership with CPP Investments.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the full year 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: the ability of the parties to consummate the Merger in a timely manner or at all; the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions to the consummation of the Merger; potential delays in consummating the Merger; the ability of Qualtrics to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; Qualtrics’ ability to implement its business strategy; significant transaction costs associated with the Merger; the risk that disruptions from the Merger will harm Qualtrics’ business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed Merger; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Merger that could affect Qualtrics’ financial performance; restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact Qualtrics’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transaction; our future financial performance, including our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow, and ability to be profitable; our ability to grow at or near historical growth rates; anticipated technology trends, such as the use of and demand for experience management software; our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products; our ability to address and overcome challenges related to the current economic downturn; our ability to attract enterprises and international organizations as customers for our products; our ability to expand our network with content consulting partners, delivery partners, and technology partners; the evolution of technology affecting our products and markets; our ability to introduce new products and enhance existing products and to compete effectively with competitors; our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion; the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to realize cost savings and achieve other benefits related to our restructuring efforts; our anticipated investments in sales and marketing and research and development; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us including potential litigation relating to the Merger; our ability to maintain data privacy and data security; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business; the impact of geopolitical events, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our ability to respond to and overcome challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new variants of the virus; our reduced ability to leverage resources at SAP as an independent company from SAP; the effects on our business of recent volatility in capital markets and lower market prices for our securities; our ability to meet investor and customer expectations and evolving regulations regarding environmental, social and governance issues; and the increased expenses associated with being an independent public company, as well as Qualtrics’ response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or outcomes to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are and/or will be included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Qualtrics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent public filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Qualtrics at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Qualtrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. You should consider non-GAAP results alongside other financial performance measures and results presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating non-GAAP results, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those that are the subject of adjustments in deriving non-GAAP results and you should not infer from our non-GAAP results that our future results will not be affected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expenses, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, expenses related to the pending Merger transaction, restructuring expenses, acquisition related costs, changes in the fair value of our distribution liability for our tax sharing agreement with SAP, and the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments, as applicable.

We revised our non-GAAP definitions during the current quarter to exclude expenses related to the pending Merger transaction and restructuring expenses. These expenses are believed to be non-recurring and contain factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate with the core operation of our business. The revisions to these definitions had no impact on our reported non-GAAP financial measures for periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider the items excluded from our non-GAAP definitions (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these items in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of March 31,



2023 As of



December 31,



2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 806,718 $ 719,892 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 384,501 537,037 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 88,056 81,130 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,015 68,224 Total current assets 1,357,290 1,406,283 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 223,328 215,645 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 213,616 216,514 Goodwill 1,117,915 1,117,915 Other intangible assets, net 199,734 210,415 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion 189,578 183,741 Deferred tax assets 9,318 9,625 Other assets 36,872 35,713 Total assets $ 3,347,651 $ 3,395,851 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Lease liabilities $ 17,564 $ 17,081 Accounts payable 129,579 142,293 Accrued liabilities 130,383 155,291 Liability-classified, stock-based awards 510 1,053 Deferred revenue 848,445 858,186 Total current liabilities 1,126,481 1,173,904 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, net of current portion 259,855 261,097 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,387 16,717 Deferred tax liabilities 11,228 12,447 Other liabilities 35,884 27,666 Total liabilities $ 1,447,835 $ 1,491,831 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares; no shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 2,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 183,127,510 and 170,687,065 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 18 17 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 423,170,610 as of both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 5,682,305 5,428,297 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,194 ) (4,945 ) Accumulated deficit (3,778,355 ) (3,519,391 ) Total equity 1,899,816 1,904,020 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,347,651 $ 3,395,851

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 339,803 $ 280,808 Professional services and other 69,967 54,839 Total revenue 409,770 335,647 Cost of revenue: Subscription 54,671 44,774 Professional services and other 68,511 54,493 Total cost of revenue 123,182 99,267 Gross profit 286,588 236,380 Operating expenses: Research and development 108,975 105,999 Sales and marketing 252,772 218,330 General and administrative 178,672 202,589 Total operating expenses 540,419 526,918 Operating loss (253,831 ) (290,538 ) Other non-operating income, net 1,655 674 Loss before income taxes (252,176 ) (289,864 ) Provision for income taxes 6,788 2,461 Net loss $ (258,964 ) $ (292,325 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 599,314,127 575,700,568

Cost of revenue and operating expenses includes: Stock-based compensation expense(a) as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, in thousands 2023 2022 Cost of subscription revenue $ 5,063 $ 4,544 Cost of professional services and other revenue 8,593 8,066 Research and development 40,646 41,275 Sales and marketing 52,196 49,053 General and administrative 125,472 165,323 Total stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled(a) $ 231,970 $ 268,261

________________

(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions reported in cost of revenue was $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively, and employer payroll tax reported in operating expenses was $6.1 million and $11.3 million, respectively.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, in thousands 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 7,358 $ 7,572 Sales and marketing 5,531 5,527 General and administrative 42 318 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 12,931 $ 13,417

Qualtrics International Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (258,964 ) $ (292,325 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 26,368 23,355 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (25 ) (17 ) Change in fair value of distribution liability for tax sharing agreement 5,432 (1,500 ) Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating leases 6,626 7,501 Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled 231,970 268,261 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 22,439 15,812 Deferred income taxes (971 ) (227 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of business combinations: Accounts receivable, net of allowances 152,267 95,414 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,752 ) (7,259 ) Deferred contract acquisitions costs (34,716 ) (26,809 ) Other assets (1,149 ) (1,033 ) Lease liabilities (4,598 ) (3,723 ) Accounts payable 5,540 (13,472 ) Accrued liabilities (25,318 ) (40,146 ) Deferred revenue (12,543 ) 1,969 Other liabilities 2,667 (16 ) Settlement of stock-based payments liabilities (994 ) (2,682 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 104,279 23,103 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (21,811 ) (13,173 ) Cash paid for intangible assets (2,050 ) — Net cash flows used in investing activities (23,861 ) (13,173 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of tax sharing liabilities to SAP (12,119 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,849 ) (208,920 ) Issuance of common stock of Employee Stock Purchase Plan 19,965 20,380 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 866 614 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 5,863 (187,926 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 545 (67 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 86,826 (178,063 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January 719,892 1,014,511 Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March $ 806,718 $ 836,448

Qualtrics International Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited, in thousands) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 286,588 $ 236,380 Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 14,247 13,357 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,358 7,572 Add: Restructuring expenses 204 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 308,397 $ 257,309 Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 77 %

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenue, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets allocated to cost of revenue and restructuring expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) GAAP operating loss $ (253,831 ) $ (290,538 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 238,704 280,333 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,931 13,417 Add: Expenses related to pending Merger transaction 16,285 — Add: Restructuring expenses 7,521 — Add: Acquisition related costs 21 839 Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,631 $ 4,051 Non-GAAP operating margin 5 % 1 %

We calculate non-GAAP operating income as GAAP operating loss excluding equity and cash settled stock-based compensation expense, including employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, expenses incurred by the Company related to the pending Merger transaction, restructuring expenses and acquisition related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except share and per



share data) GAAP net loss $ (258,964 ) $ (292,325 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense, including cash settled and employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions(1)(2) 238,704 280,333 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,931 13,417 Add: Expenses related to pending Merger transaction 16,285 — Add: Restructuring expenses 7,521 — Add: Acquisition related costs 21 839 Add (less): Change in fair value of distribution liability for tax sharing agreement 5,432 (1,500 ) (Less) add: Tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments (7,631 ) 2,685 Non-GAAP net income $ 14,299 $ 3,449 Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 599,314,127 575,700,568 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted-average Class A and Class B shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 599,552,141 576,606,156 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Rodney Nelson



Head of Investor Relations



investors@qualtrics.com

Public Relations:

Gina Sheibley



Chief Communications Officer



press@qualtrics.com

