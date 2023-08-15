QualSights Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,483 Percent, QualSights Ranks No. 226 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. revealed today that QualSights ranks No. 226 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with a revenue growth rate of 2,483 percent. This is the third consecutive year that QualSights has not only been ranked within the top 300 companies listed, which is a rare feat but has also been ranked the fastest growing insights company in Illinois.

The prestigious Inc. ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Ranking so high up on this list three years in a row is an incredible accomplishment,” said Nihal Advani, Founder & CEO of QualSights. “Our sustained growth and success is a testament to the commitment of every QualSights employee and the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Last year, QualSights launched its revolutionary research technology Product Consumption Intelligence™, which leverages cloud-connected smart sensors to capture consumer product usage data with extreme precision in a way never before possible.

Groundbreaking innovations like this and the company’s Mobile Qualitative Platform have made QualSights the partner of choice for insights and innovation leaders at major brands across a wide variety of industries.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About QualSights

QualSights is an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights’ patented technology enables the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors and offers a robust suite of AI tools for efficient analysis as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder for powerful storytelling. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 – November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Contacts

Lori McInerney



lori@qualsights.com

949.689.7969