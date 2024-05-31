QualSights Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

QualSights receives prestigious accolade of being named the #19 fastest growing company overall and #3 fastest growing IT & Software company in the Americas.





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QualSights has been awarded the #19 ranking on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024, marking the second time QualSights has made this shortlist. These prestigious rankings are presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list can be viewed here.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:

Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met the criteria could apply for the ranking. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues, independence, and organic growth to the list. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met the criteria were ranked.

Nihal Advani, the Founder & CEO of QualSights expresses great pride in the company’s impressive growth trajectory. “We feel honored to receive this accolade and extend our congratulations to the other honorees. I am so thankful for the collective efforts of every member of the QualSights team in helping to propel our company’s growth.”

Advani continues: “We are thrilled to be ranked so highly on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies. Being recognized as the #19 Fastest Growing Company overall and the #3 in IT & Software across North, Central, and South America is a testament to our relentless innovation. This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire team and their unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

About QualSights:

QualSights is a next-generation insights company that develops disruptive technology to enable brands to decode human behavior with unmatched precision and depth. QualSights’ first-of-its-kind, always-on Smart Sensors allow brands to “be there” at the very moment insights happen, passively capturing behavioral data without relying on human recall. QualSights is the trusted insights partner of numerous Fortune 500 companies in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology and other industries, to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.qualsights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

