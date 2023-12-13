QualSights Appoints Industry Veterans Tod Johnson and Karyn Schoenbart to Board of Directors

QualSights Further Expands Board of Directors and Secures Additional Investment

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QualSights, the Chicago-based fastest growing insights company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Tod Johnson and Karyn Schoenbart to its Board of Directors. This strategic move aims to bolster QualSights’ position as a leading insights technology company and drive continued company growth.





Tod Johnson, Board Chair for Circana (formerly IRI and NPD) and former Executive Chairman of The NPD Group, and Karyn Schoenbart, Board Member for Circana and former CEO of The NPD Group, bring decades of industry knowledge and strategic expertise in key areas including market research, brand equity, and data & analytics. Together they formed Duo Partners to invest in and provide counsel to early-stage disruptive data companies.

Tod, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Duo Partners, has over 50 years of experience and is recognized as an innovator in his field. He has led numerous industry initiatives with POS data, consumer data and online data collection, served as Chairman of the Advertising Research Foundation, founding Chairman and Director of the Council for Marketing and Opinion Research (along with QualSights board member Mitch Barns), and was elected to the Market Research Council Hall of Fame in 2011.

Karyn, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Duo Partners and former CEO of The NPD Group, played a crucial role in the successful NPD/IRI merger, earning recognition as one of the industry’s most respected female business leaders. A recipient of multiple awards for her leadership, Karyn serves on the Board of Directors for several boards, is a frequent speaker at industry events, and wrote the book Mom.B.A: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next based on the business lessons she has learned.

“Tod and Karyn are accomplished leaders, investors and board members. I am thankful for their investment and honored to have them join our team, further enriching our already esteemed Board,” said Nihal Advani, Founder & CEO at QualSights. “With the addition of Tod and Karyn and the guidance from our entire Board of Directors, QualSights is extremely well-positioned to further scale and strengthen its position as a leading global insights technology company, helping brands understand offline behavior more authentically and accurately than ever before.”

“Since forming Duo Partners, Karyn and I have evaluated scores of companies and are investing in those that are best in class. We are excited to be working with Nihal and the other esteemed board members to help QualSights realize its unique potential in the insights and technology space,” said Tod Johnson.

The QualSights Board of Directors also includes Mitch Barns, former CEO at Nielsen, Gian Fulgoni, Venture Partner at 4490, former Chairman & CEO at ComScore and President & CEO at IRI, Sanjay Khosla, former President at Kraft Foods, Mohanbir Sawhney, Associate Dean of Innovation at Kellogg School of Management, and Rishad Tobaccowala, former Chief Growth Officer at Publicis Groupe.

About QualSights:

QualSights is a next-generation insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating more authentic and accurate insights from consumers anywhere in the world. QualSights’ patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the power and accuracy of passive behavioral research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavior data from consumers using a combination of in-context mobile video and proprietary IoT sensors, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools that helps brands analyze data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by numerous Fortune 500 clients in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.qualsights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Lori McInerney



Lori@qualsights.com

949-689-7969