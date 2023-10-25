QualSights Announces Chief Revenue Officer

The Chicago-based technology insights company appoints CRO Amy Shulman to accelerate growth and innovation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QualSights, the fastest growing insights company in the United States, today announced Amy Shulman has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, bringing with her more than 30 years of marketing, strategy, and sales leadership experience to the QualSights team.









In this role, Amy will be responsible for leading the company’s sales and client success, business development and revenue operations, to accelerate revenue growth, enhance customer relationships and spearhead strategic initiatives to solidify QualSights’ position in the market.

QualSights Founder and CEO Nihal Advani said Amy has a proven track record of transforming businesses and driving revenue growth across various industries.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amy to QualSights,” Advani said. “Amy’s extensive experience and exceptional accomplishments make her an extremely valuable addition to our executive team. As we continue to scale and expand, Amy’s strategic insights and sales leadership will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and achieving our business objectives.”

Amy’s success in driving growth across a diverse range of industries is extremely impressive. She possesses extensive leadership experience in high-growth SaaS companies, successfully establishing and scaling high-performance customer success and account teams, delivering exceptional business results.

She began her career in brand management for leading consumer packaged goods and services companies, including Kraft, Equal Sweetener, and Bally Total Fitness. Amy then shifted her focus to driving growth for data analytics and SaaS companies, spending almost a decade at Nielsen, where she led the Central region for NielsenIQ BASES, the world leader in sales forecasting and initiative optimization for new product launches. Subsequently, she served as the Global Head of Customer Success at ShopperTrack, a global provider of retail analytics. Most recently, Amy held the position of SVP and General Manager for the Retail and Hospitality division at InMoment, an integrated customer experience platform.

“I am truly honored and thrilled to join QualSights and help further its trajectory of growth and success,” said Amy. “QualSights’ dedication to superior technology and innovation and delivering world-class consumer insights to their customers and partners is beyond inspiring and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive significant revenue growth and expand our market footprint.”

About QualSights:

QualSights is the world’s leading insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and more cost-effective manner. QualSights’ patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline consumer behavioral data using a combination of contextual video, proprietary IoT sensors, and powerful AI, QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.qualsights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Lori McInerney



lori@qualsights.com

949.689.7969