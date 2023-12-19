QualiZeal Welcomes Distinguished Industry Leader Walter Carter to Its Business Advisory Board

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalEngineering–QualiZeal Inc., a leading independent digital quality engineering services company, proudly welcomes seasoned industry luminary Walter Carter to its esteemed Business Advisory Board. This strategic move aims to leverage Carter’s transformative leadership experience in the banking and financial sector as QualiZeal fortifies its position as a leader in the digital transformation landscape.









With a distinguished career spanning three decades of change leadership, Walt is renowned for successfully spearheading complex digital transformations in the financial services sector and implementing enterprise-wide packaged software solutions. Beginning his career as a technical officer in the US Air Force supporting nuclear weapons systems, Carter held various technology leadership roles with esteemed companies such as Fidelity, Gannett, TRW, and Ajilon Consulting. He has garnered numerous accolades for his leadership, including the President’s Award at TRW and the title of CIO of the Year in 2014 by the Georgia CIO Leadership Association. Carter is also recognized in the Constellation Research “Business Transformation 150” for 2020.

Pradeep Govindasamy, President and CEO, QualiZeal, welcomed Carter, stating, “We are highly honored to welcome Walt Carter to QualiZeal’s Business Advisory Board. His extensive experience and leadership in the banking and financial sector are poised to be a transformative force within QualiZeal. Walt is renowned for championing and mentoring leaders in the American market and is also an award-winning CIO for digital transformation initiatives. His commitment to coaching and developing leaders, and contributing to the company, is going to make a big impact as we embark on our journey to achieve $100 million in the next three years. Mr. Walt will leverage his expertise as a growth advisor to guide QualiZeal’s strategic initiatives and growth plans. His mentorship, strategic guidance, and industry acumen position QualiZeal for success in a competitive landscape while laying a robust foundation for innovation and lasting impact.”

Walter Carter expressed his enthusiasm about joining QualiZeal, stating, “Having known Pradeep for several years and knowing his deep commitment to building with excellence, I am excited to join QualiZeal as a Board advisor! The future belongs to those who understand the risk-reward tradeoff and deliver systems and information with provable quality. QualiZeal’s customers get this in a big way.”

Walt Carter’s inclusion in QualiZeal’s Business Advisory Board underscores the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainable market leadership, and the delivery of cutting-edge Quality Engineering Services to clients worldwide.

About QualiZeal

QualiZeal Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading Quality Engineering Services company. With a diverse portfolio of digital transformation services encompassing Quality Engineering, Digital Engineering, Advisory and Transformation, and Emerging Technology Testing, QualiZeal empowers organizations globally to achieve quality excellence and sustainable market leadership. Trusted by 40+ global enterprises and recognized as the Fastest Growing Digital Quality Engineering Services Company in North America at the 2022 Global Choice Awards, QualiZeal continues to drive innovation and excellence.

To learn more about QualiZeal, visit https://qualizeal.com/

Contacts

Anurup Gaurav



anurup.gaurav@qualizeal.com

+1 469-816-4010