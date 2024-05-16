QualiZeal Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Kalyana Rao Konda as Executive Director & CEO

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–QualiZeal Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Quality Engineering Services for global enterprises, announced the appointment of Kalyana Rao Konda (Kalyan) as Executive Director & CEO, effective immediately. With this strategic move, Kalyan joins forces with Pradeep Govindasamy, who remains President & CEO—forming a dynamic leadership duo as Co-CEOs and positioning QualiZeal for accelerated growth and industry leadership.









Kalyan is a seasoned IT industry veteran with over 25 years of experience empowering global enterprises across diverse industries to achieve successful business transformations amid disruptive market shifts, with a key focus on Quality Engineering. Prior to QualiZeal, Kalyan held distinguished global leadership roles at Cigniti, AppLabs, Virtusa, and BaaN. Throughout his career, he has championed client centricity, fostered a growth mindset, and delivered execution rigor with speed. Kalyan’s strong commitment to QualiZeal’s values and his exemplary track record in driving profitable growth make him a perfect fit for the company’s ambitious goals.

“I am excited to join QualiZeal at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory,” said Kalyana Rao Konda, Executive Director & CEO of QualiZeal. “QualiZeal has a remarkable team, a strong culture of AI-powered innovation, an unwavering commitment to client success, and a clear vision for the future. I look forward to partnering with Pradeep and the entire QualiZeal team to unlock our full potential and propel QualiZeal towards becoming the #1 fastest growing company in reaching $100 Million annual revenue in the Quality Engineering space as our next milestone.”

“We are delighted to welcome Kalyan to the QualiZeal leadership team,” said Pradeep Govindasamy, President & CEO of QualiZeal. “Kalyan’s outstanding track record of success in leading and scaling quality engineering organizations, combined with his deep understanding of the market dynamics, will be instrumental in propelling QualiZeal to even greater heights. We are confident that with Kalyan’s leadership and expertise, we can build upon the company’s impressive momentum and establish QualiZeal as the undisputed leader in the Quality Engineering space.”

Backed by AI and cutting-edge innovation, QualiZeal is experiencing significant business momentum and is poised for exponential growth. Kalyan Rao Konda’s appointment marks a significant milestone in QualiZeal’s journey and positions it perfectly to capitalize on the ever-growing demand for high-quality Quality Engineering services.

About QualiZeal

QualiZeal Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a leading Quality Engineering Services company. With a diverse portfolio of digital transformation services encompassing Quality Engineering, Digital Engineering, Advisory and Transformation, and Emerging Technology Testing, QualiZeal empowers leading global organizations to achieve quality excellence and sustainable market leadership. Trusted by 50+ global enterprises, with a headcount of 750+ elite software quality engineers, and recognized as the Fastest Growing Digital Quality Engineering Services Company in North America at the 2022 Global Choice Awards, QualiZeal continues to push boundaries in innovation and excellence.

