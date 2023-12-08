Quality Built Appoints Gregory F. Rzonca as CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quality Built, LLC, a leading third-party testing and inspection service provider, announced the appointment of Gregory F. Rzonca as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Rzonca will lead the company into its next phase of development, with a focus on exceeding customer service expectations, strengthening customer relationships, and executing growth strategies.





“We welcome Greg as our new CEO,” stated Desmond Nugent, Board Member at Quality Built. “Greg is a proven leader with extensive operational experience in the testing, inspection & certification industry, who has transformed companies and delivered value through optimizing businesses and sustained revenue growth. Throughout his career, he has led the scaling of best-in-class technical service organizations like Quality Built, with nationally based workforces and in-field service business models. The Board is confident that Greg’s track record in partnering with customers, clearly understanding their needs, driving operational excellence, and increasing market share aligns perfectly with Quality Built’s vision for the future,” added Mr. Nugent.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Quality Built to drive growth and innovation, deliver exceptional customer service, and build strategic partnerships that enhance our reputation as an industry leader,” stated Mr. Rzonca.

Mr. Rzonca is a licensed Professional Engineer, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and is a board member of Terra Nova Solutions and Street Smart Rental.

About Quality Built

Quality Built is a leading third-party testing and inspection service provider focused on sustainability and quality assurance-related inspections. The company provides a broad range of services, including its core offering of quality assurance services for single-family, multifamily, and commercial construction. Quality Built delivers its quality assurance services through a purpose-built software platform and robust proprietary database, which enables its customers to mitigate risk, limit construction defect claims and analyze and track the progress of individual projects in real time. For more information, please visit www.qualitybuilt.com.

Contacts

John Ballard, Chief Revenue Officer



Jballard@qualitybuilt.com