Qualiti.ai Secures $6.5 Million Seed Funding to Ensure Software Engineers Never Need to Test Again

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualiti.ai, a Utah-based software test automation solution, announced the closing of a $6.5 million Seed round today. Sierra Ventures led the funding round, with participation from Epic Ventures.





Founded by industry veterans Peter West (CEO) and Jeff Handy (COO), Qualiti uses AI to test any software product without human input. Qualiti can be set up in just 15 minutes, after which a full test suite will be created without human effort. Qualiti’s AI handles all new and ongoing test authoring and maintenance. Qualiti takes care of it 100% hands-off, adding new tests, maintaining existing tests, triaging results in real-time, and reporting any bugs found, all without human oversight or time, thus allowing it to replace up to 30% of a company’s engineering budget.

With a rapidly growing customer base (340% MoM and growing), Qualiti will use the funding to expand sales and their world-class engineering team. Qualiti is poised to be the only tool a company will need for all of its QA. With engineers getting near-instant feedback on their applications as they push code, Qualiti will change the way software is developed forever.

“Most AI companies today are wrappers around chat-gpt and most seem to just be glorified grammar checkers. Even the more interesting applications tend to just be a tool to help you do what you’re already doing. It’s about time that AI does the work for us, and Qualiti has made that happen for testing – and we’re the only ones who have truly made that, a truly hands-off no-human-work-needed AI managed solution, happen in testing,” stated Qualiti.ai CEO Peter West.

“Qualiti has an opportunity to disrupt the test automation industry, which is in desperate need of true innovation,” said Sierra Ventures Managing Director Mark Fernandes. “The rapid adoption of their solution by developers at very selective companies is evidence that the team has hit a nerve.”

About Qualiti.ai:

Qualiti is a generative AI-powered software solution for testing automation. It builds test automation suites without any human input. Qualiti ensures applications are covered by writing high-quality automated tests. It will then execute tests, provide advanced triage, and alert team members of any failures. The company is based in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit https://qualiti.ai/.

About Sierra Ventures:

Sierra Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on the future of enterprise technologies. With four decades of experience and over $2 billion of assets under management, Sierra has created a vast network of successful entrepreneurs, Global 1000 CXOs, operational executives, and deep domain experts, providing a platform for entrepreneurs around the world. To connect with Sierra, visit https://www.sierraventures.com/.

About Epic Ventures:

Epic Ventures is a premier early-stage venture firm whose mission is to back entrepreneurs and companies positioned to lead the technologies and economy of tomorrow. With more than 15 IPO’s and several dozen acquisitions, people, products, and passion drive our time and resources. To connect with Epic, visit https://epicvc.com/.

For inquiries, please reach out to Jeff Handy at jhandy@qualiti.ai.

Contacts

Jeff Handy



jhandy@qualiti.ai