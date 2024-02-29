Qualiti.ai Announces Hiring of New CTO, Tim Stewart, Following Strategic Investment from Crosslink Capital

The latest funding round and executive team expansion mark significant milestones for the Utah-based tech startup, paving the way for advanced automation solutions in software testing.





LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualiti.ai, a leader in AI-driven test automation solutions, is excited to announce both a strategic investment from Crosslink Capital and the appointment of Tim Stewart as Chief Technology Officer. These developments reinforce Qualiti’s commitment to transforming the software testing landscape through innovative technology.

The addition of Tim Stewart to the executive team is a strategic move for Qualiti. With his extensive experience and technical expertise, Tim is poised to lead the technological advancements at Qualiti, driving forward the vision of innovative and efficient software testing solutions. He previously worked as a Senior Director at Qualtrics where he led multiple products and teams.

“This is a pivotal moment for Qualiti. The investment from Crosslink and Tim Stewart joining as CTO will significantly enhance our capabilities and accelerate our mission to redefine software testing with AI-driven automation,” says Peter West, Qualiti’s CEO.

About Qualiti: Co-founded by technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs Peter West and Jeff Handy, Qualiti is dedicated to revolutionizing software testing with AI-driven automation. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company has been at the forefront of providing state-of-the-art testing solutions to businesses worldwide.

About Crosslink: Crosslink, founded in 1989, is a Bay Area-based early-stage venture capital firm with over $4.6B in assets under management. Crosslink partners with founders that are market disrupters and category creators, typically at the Seed-Series A stage, across highly dynamic enterprise and consumer technology sectors.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Jeff Handy, COO, sales@qualiti.ai.

