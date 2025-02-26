Quai Network’s Token $QUAI Now Trading, Marking a Milestone for Scalable PoW Blockchains

$QUAI debuts with a $47M market cap, a fully diluted valuation (FDV) now exceeding $1B, and $32M in its first three days of trading volume—with an additional $16M in daily trading volume—signaling strong momentum for the network.
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quai Network, a Layer-1 blockchain where energy becomes money, has officially launched its native token, $QUAI, for trading. This milestone follows years of research and development, bringing a novel approach to blockchain scalability and decentralization.
With Quai’s mainnet now fully operational, the network introduces Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM), an innovative consensus mechanism designed to achieve high throughput while maintaining the security and decentralization of PoW.
Key Highlights:
- Live and Operational: Quai’s mainnet is fully deployed, with over 120,000 GPU miners, 2.4M transactions, and hundreds of nodes participating in consensus globally.
- Novel Consensus: Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) improves traditional PoW efficiency by utilizing execution sharding, parallelization, and a hierarchy of merge-mined chains.
- Developer Tools: Features EVM compatibility, GPU mining, and supports both account-based and UTXO models.
- Market Performance: $QUAI launched with a $47M market cap and a fully diluted valuation now exceeding $1B, reaching $32M in trading volume over its first three days and recording an additional $16M in daily trading volume. Since launch, $QUAI touched a high of $0.176 and an $82M market cap.
- Exchange Listings: $QUAI is currently listed on Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, and BitMart.
“The launch of $QUAI marks a major milestone for the crypto industry, and the strong market response reflects the momentum behind the network,” said Alan Orwick, Co-Founder of Quai Network. “With $32 million in volume over the first three days and an impressive daily trading volume of $16 million, alongside a rapidly growing community, Quai is proving that scalable PoW can drive real adoption. This is just the beginning; we’re building a decentralized, high-throughput blockchain that can achieve the original vision of cryptocurrencies.”
For more information about Quai Network and $QUAI, visit Quai Network’s website or follow Quai Network on X.
About Quai Network
Quai Network is reigniting the crypto revolution with the first scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain. Utilizing the innovative Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus mechanism, Quai offers unparalleled speed, efficiency, and decentralization, driving blockchain innovation at scale.
