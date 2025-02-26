Quai Network’s Token $QUAI Now Trading, Marking a Milestone for Scalable PoW Blockchains

$QUAI debuts with a $47M market cap, a fully diluted valuation (FDV) now exceeding $1B, and $32M in its first three days of trading volume—with an additional $16M in daily trading volume—signaling strong momentum for the network.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quai Network, a Layer-1 blockchain where energy becomes money, has officially launched its native token, $QUAI, for trading. This milestone follows years of research and development, bringing a novel approach to blockchain scalability and decentralization.

With Quai’s mainnet now fully operational, the network introduces Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM), an innovative consensus mechanism designed to achieve high throughput while maintaining the security and decentralization of PoW.

Key Highlights:

Live and Operational: Quai’s mainnet is fully deployed, with over 120,000 GPU miners, 2.4M transactions, and hundreds of nodes participating in consensus globally.

Quai’s mainnet is fully deployed, with over 120,000 GPU miners, 2.4M transactions, and hundreds of nodes participating in consensus globally. Novel Consensus: Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) improves traditional PoW efficiency by utilizing execution sharding, parallelization, and a hierarchy of merge-mined chains.

Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) improves traditional PoW efficiency by utilizing execution sharding, parallelization, and a hierarchy of merge-mined chains. Developer Tools: Features EVM compatibility, GPU mining, and supports both account-based and UTXO models.

Features EVM compatibility, GPU mining, and supports both account-based and UTXO models. Market Performance: $QUAI launched with a $47M market cap and a fully diluted valuation now exceeding $1B, reaching $32M in trading volume over its first three days and recording an additional $16M in daily trading volume. Since launch, $QUAI touched a high of $0.176 and an $82M market cap.

$QUAI launched with a $47M market cap and a fully diluted valuation now exceeding $1B, reaching $32M in trading volume over its first three days and recording an additional $16M in daily trading volume. Since launch, $QUAI touched a high of $0.176 and an $82M market cap. Exchange Listings: $QUAI is currently listed on Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, and BitMart.

“The launch of $QUAI marks a major milestone for the crypto industry, and the strong market response reflects the momentum behind the network,” said Alan Orwick, Co-Founder of Quai Network. “With $32 million in volume over the first three days and an impressive daily trading volume of $16 million, alongside a rapidly growing community, Quai is proving that scalable PoW can drive real adoption. This is just the beginning; we’re building a decentralized, high-throughput blockchain that can achieve the original vision of cryptocurrencies.”

For more information about Quai Network and $QUAI, visit Quai Network’s website or follow Quai Network on X.

About Quai Network

Quai Network is reigniting the crypto revolution with the first scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain. Utilizing the innovative Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus mechanism, Quai offers unparalleled speed, efficiency, and decentralization, driving blockchain innovation at scale.

Media Contact:

Bridget Blatin

PR Manager, SCRIB3

Email: bridget@scrib3.co