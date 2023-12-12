QT Magnetic Solutions Celebrates Three Decades in Business

MORGAN HILL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QT Magnetic Solutions is celebrating 30 plus years of providing custom permanent magnets and magnetic assemblies to clients locally, nationally, and abroad. In gratitude for their success and for the community they reside in they are sponsoring Live Oak High School’s robotics club to help inspire young people to pursue their interests in science and technology.





Ron Zichterman, one of the founders since the inception of QT Magnetic Solutions, stated, “I consider it a privilege to be in the position to support STEM oriented projects such as the Robotics program at Live Oak. Being involved in high technology magnetics since 1978, I’ve come to appreciate the unique and innovative applications with magnetics that engage and challenge us on a regular basis, and it’s exciting. We believe the key to our success has been our willingness to accept any projects that most others in the industry would decline. Our attitude has always been, as long as it is possible in the realm of physics, we will make it happen. By participating in tech related programs for the next generation, we hope to engage, inspire, and impart what we’ve learned over the years so that they can take it to the next level.”

QT Magnetic Solutions offers the industry’s leading custom designed magnets and magnet assemblies. From engineering and consultation to design, production, and assembly, they handle every phase of a project. In business since 1992, they have strived to stay ahead of the technological curve while never losing sight that their customers, vendors and employees are their number one priority.

Contact QT Magnetic Solutions for additional information: Qtmagneticsolutions.com or (408) 261-3589.

QT Magnetic solutions



561 F Monterey Rd.



Morgan Hill, CA 59840

Contacts

Media contact: Lori Knudsen Lorik@qtmagneticsolutions.com