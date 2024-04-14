QStar Technologies Announces Global ArchiveSpace™

High Performance, High Capacity, Resilient Multi-Node Archive Gateway Software Supports the World’s Largest Tape Library Environments









DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QStar Technologies Inc., a world leader in active archive software for tape libraries, today announces QStar Global ArchiveSpace™, a new multi-node gateway software solution that cost-effectively supports the massive archive needs of high performance computing (HPC), AI/ML, hyperscalers, media and entertainment and video surveillance environments, looking to simplify, store and protect data for the long-term using the world’s largest tape libraries.

Global ArchiveSpace™ creates a multi-node Windows or Linux based archive solution using Global Namespaces for SMB shares, NFS mounts or S3 buckets. Installing on Windows or Linux allows users to take advantage of their preferred security model, using Active Directory or LDAP. Users can choose, based on desired capacity and performance, from 3 to 64 nodes. Global ArchiveSpace™ is an extension of QStar Archive Manager, so users can upgrade their existing licenses to take advantage of the improved resilience and performance this solution provides.

“QStar has seen the rise in demand for extremely large tape libraries with tens or hundreds of tape drives over the last few years and has worked diligently to enhance our flagship product, Archive Manager, to support exabytes of data archived to tape for today’s high-performance computing and AI/ML projects, and the growing digital video archive needs of media and entertainment and large-scale video surveillance environments,” said Riccardo Finotti, CEO, QStar Technologies. “Modern tape is an ideal storage solution for these massive data sets when they are not currently being actively used, due to tape’s high performance, high reliability and low cost.”

Global ArchiveSpace™ is designed to support all tape libraries from all vendors but particularly the largest tape libraries available on the market today, using any version of LTO or proprietary tape drive technology. It is ideal for use with IBM TS4500, Oracle SL8500, Quantum Scalar i6000 and Spectra Logic TFinity Exascale supporting hundreds of tape drives and an unlimited media count allowing hundreds of Petabytes or Exabytes.

Key features include:

Global namespace facilitates multi-nodes to read / write in parallel, so any node can access any media through any tape drive.

Multi-node architecture enables high availability .

. Multi-write option groups tape drives together for higher performance by allowing a single stream to be written to multiple tape drives based on policies.

Mirroring and replication options protect content by automatically creating copies of data within the library, to another tape library, or to private / public cloud .

. Tape library does not need to be partitioned, reducing administration complexity.

Supports hundreds of LTO or proprietary tape drives and unlimited number of media.

Web Services support fastest retrieval of sequentially stored data by presorting in the order they appear on tape media to minimize media loads and eliminate “shoe-shining.”

QStar will showcase its latest innovations along with Hammerspace at NAB Show 2024, Las Vegas, booth SL6136, April 14-17, 2024. We will also be at ISC High Performance, The HPC Event, Hamburg, Germany, booth D39, May 13-15, 2024. Book a meeting or email us directly at sales@qstar.com to find out how we can help build an active archive environment that meets your budget and long-term data retention requirements.

Learn more:

Solution Landing Page: Multi-Node Global ArchiveSpace™ for large tape libraries

Data Sheet: QStar Technologies Global ArchiveSpace™

About QStar Technologies

Founded in 1987, QStar Technologies is a leading global provider of enterprise-class archive and data management software solutions. QStar software is a key element in creating ‘Active Archive’ solutions. Our software virtualizes any archive technology behind a file system or S3 compatible interface, making the entire archive appear as one or more NAS disks or cloud buckets. www.qstar.com

Contacts

marketing@qstar.com

+1 850 243 0900