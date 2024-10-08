QSC Releases SysNav Software 2.1, Accompanying First Shipment of Its L Class LS118 Active Subwoofer

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QSC is pleased to introduce a major update v2.1 for its SysNav (System Navigator) software. QSC SysNav is an iPadOS® and Windows® application intended to be used with QSC next-generation, intelligent, L Class compatible loudspeaker systems. The software allows the user to easily design, configure, control, monitor and apply signal processing to individual loudspeakers, full arrays or groupings of both, providing a rich, detailed and intuitive control and monitoring environment, from pre-deployment loudspeakers’ parameter setup to post-show review of equipment operation logs.

The v2.1 release brings a suite of highly anticipated new capabilities including:

Inventory function which provides a means to create and save systems offline and connect virtual loudspeakers and arrays to physical devices.

System Designs including Inventories and DSP settings for arrays and loudspeakers that may be created, saved, recalled and applied to physical devices.

User-adjustable EQ and filters, including a 6-band parametric EQ as well as high-pass filters for use with QSC and generic active subwoofers.

Improvements and refinements to the SysNav AIM (Array Installation Modeling) prediction tool including addition of subwoofer stacking deployment options.

including addition of subwoofer stacking deployment options. Updated firmware (version v1.2) for LA108 and LA112 Active Line Array Loudspeakers.

Support for the LS118 (4 kW, single 18 inch) Active Subwoofer.

QSC is also pleased to announce that the LS118 Active Subwoofer, currently shipping, delivers additional performance above and beyond the initially published preliminary specification, now boasting a 4000-watt power amplifier producing a clean and undistorted 138 dB of peak SPL.

Further product refinements include the ability to generate a cardioid radiation pattern (using two or more units) providing up to 15 dB of rejection behind the subwoofers’ arrangement. The on-board DSP now provides optimal cardioid performance for three recommended deployments options (back- to-back, side-by-side, stacked).

For ease of transport, installation and deployment, the LS118 is equipped with four heavy-duty, non- locking, low noise 4-inch casters.

“We’re excited to bring these new capabilities and enhancements to our L Class system”, states Ray Tantzen, Director of Product Management, QSC. “With SysNav 2.1, our vision to make an amazing- sounding line array system that is also simple to deploy and intuitive to use is now fully made real. With L Class, our unique innovations in line array rigging, system optimization and sonic tuning deliver cutting-edge solutions for live sound professionals, while also providing unparalleled, high- value return on investment.”

About QSC Pro Audio

Founded in 1968, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, software and accessories. Our innovative products and solutions, supported with free training & education and unparalleled customer service, set the stage for creators, performers, and entertainment providers to confidently deliver impactful and memorable experiences for their audiences.

