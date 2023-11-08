QPharma Names Badal Shah as President of Neolytica, Recognizing His Position as a Founder

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QPharma, a compliance and commercial services leader in the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce Mr. Badal Shah, B.Pharm, M.B.S, as President of Neolytica, its healthcare analytics division.









Mr. Shah spearheads the company’s health analytics solutions i.e. Key Opinion Leader (KOL) mapping, Health Care Professional (HCP) targeting and Opioid Risk. His dedication, leadership, and vision have been instrumental in revolutionizing the industry through advanced sentiment analysis.

As President, Mr. Shah will be solely responsible for Neolytica’s growth and operations. He aims to harness generative AI to pioneer groundbreaking solutions that address industry gaps, including Next Best Action (NBA), Omnichannel Solutions, Market Access stakeholder mapping. Moreover, he will spearhead strategic initiatives for extending Neolytica’s global presence in regions such as Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Reno Amadori, QPharma CEO, mentioned “We take great pride in announcing Mr. Badal Shah as the Founder & President of Neolytica. His contributions and exemplary leadership have been instrumental in establishing our leadership within the healthcare analytics industry. We are certain Badal will perpetuate the tremendous growth Neolytica has consistently achieved and further Neolytica leadership in healthcare analytics.”

Mr. Shah, a distinguished pharmacist specializing in Drug Discovery and Development, has global recognition through numerous accolades and awards. He also serves as an Industrial Advisory Board Member at the esteemed Rutgers University.

Mr. Shah remarked, “Honored to be recognized as a founder and assume the role of President. We are poised to introduce innovative solutions through generative AI to transform both medical and commercial pharma communication to HCPs. I look forward to expanding our footprint globally and in other sectors like Medical Devices and Clinical Trials.”

Mr. Shah revealed exciting news about Neolytica’s upcoming launch of Ti Expert® 2.0, the most advanced Expert mapping solution, scheduled for early next year.

About QPharma and Neolytica:

Founded in 1994, QPharma is the industry leader in cloud-based software and services to the life sciences industry. The company’s Commercial Services division provides solutions that include sample management and distribution, product launch management, LMS.

Neolytica, a QPharma division, brings global experience and cutting-edge technology products that leverage data science and AI for KOL mapping/HCP targeting for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It was recognized as the 100 most promising companies in 2022 by Silicon magazine.

Contacts

Media

Patrick O’Hara



patrick.ohara@qpharmacorp.com